Patrik Laine: The door seems to be closing on him with the Islanders

As of today, Patrik Laine is still without a contract. The Finnish player is looking for a team where he can try to revive his career.

Will he manage to sign a contract before training camp begins? That's the question.

Because it's increasingly looking like Laine might have to settle for a tryout. It's unclear who might offer him one… but we do know that the Islanders considered it over the summer.

Except that this avenue has apparently closed: Stefen Rosner, who covers the team's activities for The Elmonters, “doesn't expect” Laine to get a PTO on Long Island.

So he'll likely have to look elsewhere.

Training camp is getting closer, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding the #Isles. Matias Maccelli's role. Potential PTOs. The competition for roster spots. All that & more in this week's @TheElmonters Free Friday Mailbag https://t.co/4oGUo9QZDg — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) August 14, 2026

Rosner explains that Laine doesn't fit very well into Peter DeBoer's system, and despite the help he could provide on the power play, his defensive shortcomings are a problem. With young players pushing for spots (and Anthony Duclair, a very offense-oriented player, already in town), it's hard to see a place for Laine.

All of this suggests that even if Laine ends up getting a tryout on Long Island, he is far from guaranteed to earn a contract.

One might wonder if other teams that have been linked to the Finn would be willing to take such a gamble ahead of their training camp. But then again, perhaps those clubs won't want a player who struggles so much in his own zone.

Because yes, it's still the same old story with Laine.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

The Habs acquired Patrik Laine two years ago: a postmortem on a mixed-results stint https://t.co/yTqqwN7DJ6 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 19, 2026

– Makes sense.

Bob Duff: On Dylan Larkin's trade request/Red Wings: I don't think there's really been any change; there's no indication that the change in management will make him want to stay here – NHL Tonight (8/19)

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NHLRR: There was some speculation that Yzerman's removal… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 19, 2026

– Brandon Bussi is enjoying his day with the Stanley Cup.