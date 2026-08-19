Patrik Laine: The door seems to be closing on him with the Islanders

Félix Forget
Patrik Laine: The door seems to be closing on him with the Islanders
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

As of today, Patrik Laine is still without a contract. The Finnish player is looking for a team where he can try to revive his career.

Will he manage to sign a contract before training camp begins? That's the question.

Because it's increasingly looking like Laine might have to settle for a tryout. It's unclear who might offer him one… but we do know that the Islanders considered it over the summer.

Except that this avenue has apparently closed: Stefen Rosner, who covers the team's activities for The Elmonters, “doesn't expect” Laine to get a PTO on Long Island.

So he'll likely have to look elsewhere.

Rosner explains that Laine doesn't fit very well into Peter DeBoer's system, and despite the help he could provide on the power play, his defensive shortcomings are a problem. With young players pushing for spots (and Anthony Duclair, a very offense-oriented player, already in town), it's hard to see a place for Laine.

All of this suggests that even if Laine ends up getting a tryout on Long Island, he is far from guaranteed to earn a contract.

One might wonder if other teams that have been linked to the Finn would be willing to take such a gamble ahead of their training camp. But then again, perhaps those clubs won't want a player who struggles so much in his own zone.

Because yes, it's still the same old story with Laine.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Makes sense.

– Brandon Bussi is enjoying his day with the Stanley Cup.

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