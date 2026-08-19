Blue Jays: One of the easiest schedules in the league

The Blue Jays, quietly, are back in the playoff race.

As of this morning, John Schneider's team is half a game away from a playoff spot. That said, they're also half a game away from the bottom of the division…

MLB

August is going really well, and the team is beating tough opponents.

The series against Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York are good examples… as is yesterday's game in Tampa Bay.

And when you look at the schedule ahead, you can see it's not the toughest one out there.

The rest of the week (Tampa Bay and New York on the road) won't be easy against division rivals, but the team will return home afterward.

To wrap up the month, the Royals and the Mariners are on the schedule.

After that, the team won't face any of the league's powerhouses to close out the season. Take a look for yourself at the September schedule:

MLB

The team will still have at least one day off per week. That will be on Mondays in August and the last three Thursdays in September.

All of this means the team has the third-easiest schedule through the end of the season, according to Tankathon's data.

The Mariners and the Guardians have the two easiest schedules in terms of opponents. They're rivals in the race for the playoffs.

Did we mention that the American League is weak this year?

All of this is to say that this is one of the reasons Ben Verlander believes the Blue Jays will make the playoffs.

The rotation and the offense that's quietly coming into its own (Alejandro Kirk is taking matters into his own hands right now) are also factors helping the team.

“With the easiest schedule, best rotation, and a good enough offense, I really think the Blue Jays are going to be the team to make it.” @BenVerlander joins @jccuthbert and @jesserubinoff to explain why he likes the Jays to land the final AL Wild Card spot. pic.twitter.com/hiTErqyhFi — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 18, 2026

Of course, to do that, the team will have to keep up the momentum. I still have my doubts about this offense, which has been inconsistent this season.

But the team is making it exciting.

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