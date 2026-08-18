Sidney Crosby: Details About His Contract Situation

Right now, Sidney Crosby has one year left on his contract.

Naturally, we have to wonder what will happen with the Penguins' captain, who has been at the center of much speculation for several years now.

That said, this summer has been quiet. It makes all the difference to play for a team that isn't completely terrible.

Crosby has never started a season while in the final year of his contract. Will this season be different for him, given that he doesn't want to retire in a year?

We have to assume the team will take care of him.

Josh Yohe, who covers the Penguins for The Athletic, reported that Pat Brisson (No. 87's agent) hasn't yet spoken to his client to see what he wants to do.

Why? Because that was the plan.

What I'm hearing about Sid's next contract, Ville Koivunen's shocking deal, and much more. Free for everyone to read. Check it out here: https://t.co/wKHYYmEGUJ — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) August 17, 2026

Crosby wanted to take it easy this summer so he could think about what he wants. He should be talking to his agent soon to see what he wants to do.

And if all goes well, he'll ask for a reasonable salary; there won't be any tough negotiations with the Penguins… who'll simply give him what he wants.

The Athletic reporter wouldn't be at all surprised to see Crosby with a contract in hand by the start of next season—just over a month from now.

Things could also go wrong, but it's hard to see why.

If Crosby wants to stay in Pittsburgh (which he's always wanted to do, even when the team missed the playoffs), we should expect that to happen once again in the coming weeks.

It's no coincidence that there were no rumors this summer about him moving elsewhere.

In a Nutshell

– News from the Habs.

A fairly quiet practice this morning in Brossard, with about ten players on the ice: Bolduc, Newhook, Evans, Gallagher (Canucks), Reinbacher, Carrier, Struble, Dobes, and Fowler. For once, Ivan Demidov is absent today. @DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/HwuMfoIJRd — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 18, 2026

– Well done.

– Worth noting.

DISMISSAL AT SUPRA Mateo Cabanettes held two roles: sporting director and director of operations. Supra has appointed Shady Saleh as director of operations but has not named a new sporting director. According to my sources, Rocco Placentino and Nick De… https://t.co/MUJT9q6bPK — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 18, 2026

– Hehe.