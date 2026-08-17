Zachary Bolduc’s Contract: Two Options, According to Réjean Tremblay

Marc-Olivier Cook
Zachary Bolduc’s Contract: Two Options, According to Réjean Tremblay
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Zachary Bolduc's future with the Canadiens could be decided in the coming weeks, but more importantly, his next contract could reveal a lot about how Kent Hughes views his potential.

And according to Réjean Tremblay, two scenarios are possible for the Quebec forward.

If Hughes firmly believes that Bolduc can become a key player in Montreal, the general manager could offer him a four-year deal worth a total of $16 million. Such a deal would represent an average annual salary of $4 million.

But…

But if Hughes still harbors some doubts about Bolduc's ability to establish himself as a regular offensive player in the NHL, the contract could instead be for three years and total around $11.5 million (again, according to Réjean Tremblay).

That would amount to an annual average of approximately $3.83 million… which would be a slightly more conservative approach.

Of course, all of this will also depend on the wishes of Bolduc and his representatives.

The young forward's camp might prefer a shorter deal in order to secure a significant pay raise at the end of the contract, while the Canadiens might want to secure a few extra years of control.

And that might also be where things are stalling right now. Especially given the contracts signed this summer in the NHL…

I think Réjean Tremblay is spot on. I don't see Kent Hughes offering a longer term… and Bolduc hasn't yet proven that he deserves a truly substantial salary either.

I wouldn't be disappointed if we saw either of those two options play out.


In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Note:

– Come on!

– That's crazy…

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