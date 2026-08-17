Zachary Bolduc’s Contract: Two Options, According to Réjean Tremblay

Zachary Bolduc's future with the Canadiens could be decided in the coming weeks, but more importantly, his next contract could reveal a lot about how Kent Hughes views his potential.

And according to Réjean Tremblay, two scenarios are possible for the Quebec forward.

If Hughes firmly believes that Bolduc can become a key player in Montreal, the general manager could offer him a four-year deal worth a total of $16 million. Such a deal would represent an average annual salary of $4 million.

But…

But if Hughes still harbors some doubts about Bolduc's ability to establish himself as a regular offensive player in the NHL, the contract could instead be for three years and total around $11.5 million (again, according to Réjean Tremblay).

That would amount to an annual average of approximately $3.83 million… which would be a slightly more conservative approach.

Of course, all of this will also depend on the wishes of Bolduc and his representatives.

The young forward's camp might prefer a shorter deal in order to secure a significant pay raise at the end of the contract, while the Canadiens might want to secure a few extra years of control.

And that might also be where things are stalling right now. Especially given the contracts signed this summer in the NHL…

I think Réjean Tremblay is spot on. I don't see Kent Hughes offering a longer term… and Bolduc hasn't yet proven that he deserves a truly substantial salary either.

I wouldn't be disappointed if we saw either of those two options play out.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Note:

#CFMTL practice Monday at noon at the Nutrilait Center. 1. Alexis Sanchez is here, in shape… and technically superior to just about everyone else. He has NO limitations. 2. Wiki Carmona and Josh Nteziryayo are back and 100% with the team. 3. Bode Hidalgo and Frankie… pic.twitter.com/xvEWbq2gV1 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 17, 2026

– Come on!

Youppi! could be voted one of the best NHL mascots! It's up to you to vote! Details ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/ThuYsU2cuJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 17, 2026

– That's crazy…