Surprise Announcement for Von Miller

Von Miller is coming home. The veteran NFL pass-rusher has agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, a move that will bring him back to Texas as he enters his 15th season in the league.

The Cowboys made the deal official on Sunday, as Miller prepares to join his new teammates in California.

At 37, Miller remains a dominant force in the NFL. He currently leads all active players in career quarterback sacks with 138.5. His arrival therefore represents a significant boost of experience for a Dallas defense looking to regain its edge.

Miller won't need much time to get to work, either. He is set to join the Cowboys as early as Monday on the West Coast, as the team nears the end of its annual training camp in California.

The Dallas team has only a few full practices left in California before wrapping up camp. The Cowboys will then play their second preseason game on Saturday in Arizona before resuming activities in Texas the following week.

For Miller, this return to his home region obviously holds special significance. He attended DeSoto High School, south of Dallas, before enjoying a brilliant college career at Texas A&M. The Denver Broncos then selected him with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft.

A veteran who can still make a difference

The new Cowboys player arrives off a productive season with Washington. In 2025, Miller appeared in all 17 of the Commanders' games and recorded nine quarterback sacks—his best total since his championship-winning campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. Washington's official statistics confirm that he led the team in that category.

His career remains exceptional. Miller has won two Super Bowls—with Denver in 2015 and the Rams in 2021—and was named Super Bowl 50 MVP. He has also earned eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods.

After primarily serving as a backup over the past few seasons, Miller could now bring his speed, experience, and leadership to a Cowboys defense that is counting on his arrival to increase the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

For the veteran, this signing represents above all an opportunity to end his career where his story began: back home in Texas.

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