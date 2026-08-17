Rookie Camp: The Canadiens Invite the QMJHL’s 4th-leading scorer

We often keep an eye on the players drafted by the Canadiens at rookie camp, but it's important to keep an eye out for invited players who weren't drafted into the NHL.

That will certainly be the case this year, as Alexey Vlasov has received an invitation to the Canadiens' rookie camp.

The Victoriaville Tigres announced this on their social media accounts on Monday evening.

44 goals in his first season in the QMJHL. Undrafted. 5'9”. Worth a look for the Canadiens. They have a system that knows how to make the most of shorter players. https://t.co/o6GocCRh6l — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 18, 2026

What makes this player interesting is that he was the QMJHL's fourth-leading scorer last season. His total of 44 goals was surpassed only by Maxim Massé, Justin Carbonneau, and Nathan Leek.

His 80 points made him the ninth-highest scorer in the league, tied with Justin Carbonneau.

The worst part is that he racked up these stats with one of the worst teams in the QMJHL—and he was a rookie.

Vlasov, however, wasn't drafted into the NHL for the simple reason that he's only 5'9”. That's the problem.

The good news is that the Canadiens have mastered the art of getting the best out of their smaller players. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson are good examples, not to mention L.J. Mooney, who is a highly sought-after prospect.

Many smaller players who were never drafted into the NHL have gone on to have successful careers. The best example is none other than the Canadiens' head coach, Martin St-Louis.

Jonathan Marchessault is another good example; he's also 5'9”.

Vlasov's future in the NHL is far from guaranteed, and we shouldn't get too carried away, but we'll definitely want to keep an eye on him during training camp.

In a Nutshell

– Vote for Youppi!

Youppi! could be voted one of the best NHL mascots! It's up to you to vote! Details ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/ThuYsU2cuJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 17, 2026

– What a funny story!

– Good news.