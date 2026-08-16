Travis Kelce is no longer the same player, according to a Hall of Fame member

After more than a decade at the top of the NFL, Travis Kelce is embarking on a new chapter in his career with a question that's sure to spark a lot of discussion: Can the legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end still dominate games the way he used to?

For Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, the answer is somewhat nuanced. While he still considers Kelce one of the best players at his position, he believes that his age is now starting to take its toll.

Sharpe, who himself played 14 seasons in the NFL as a tight end, believes in particular that it will be difficult for Kelce to regain the ability to completely take control of a game.

His analysis is based in part on the Chiefs player's evolving statistics over the past few seasons.

Kelce had an exceptional 2022 season with 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, continuing an impressive streak of seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

That streak, however, came to an end in 2023. The following season was even more challenging for the veteran, who finished with just 823 yards and three touchdowns—both career lows.

Kelce wants to prove he can still perform at the highest level

Kelce himself acknowledged that certain commitments outside of football may have impacted his production.

Between media appearances, television projects, and his various activities in the entertainment world, Kelce admitted that his performance had declined during the 2024 season.

At 36, the player is now preparing to play his 14th season in the NFL. His age is inevitably a factor to consider, particularly at a position where physical contact is frequent.

Sharpe speaks from experience. After a long career with the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, he himself felt the effects of aging toward the end of his career.

Kelce, however, has no intention of stepping aside. During training camp, he made it clear that he still has a deep love for the game and that he wants to prove he can return to a higher level of play.

So the motivation certainly seems to be there.

For now, it's impossible to confirm whether Sharpe's concerns are justified. Kelce hasn't played in any preseason games this season, as head coach Andy Reid chose to rest several of his regular starters during the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The next game could therefore be particularly interesting. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22, and it will be important to watch closely to see if Kelce finally makes his first appearances on the field.

Only when he returns to action will observers be able to truly gauge his progress.

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