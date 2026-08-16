Kirill Marchenko’s agent continues to string Montreal fans along

Since the start of summer, Montreal Canadiens fans have been waiting for management to make a big move—a trade that would significantly improve the team.

It's almost the end of August, and Kent Hughes still hasn't pulled off that much-anticipated major trade—which, some might argue, is perhaps for the best.

Still, in the absence of an actual trade, we've been treated to countless rumors surrounding the Habs.

The ones that have garnered the most attention for most of the offseason are those involving Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko.

The Russian winger doesn't seem to want to stay in Columbus long-term, which has fueled rumors about him—especially those involving the Canadiens, who are clearly very interested in acquiring such a talented player.

There were repeated beliefs that a trade was imminent, but in the end, nothing came of it—all while having to read posts from his agent, Dan Milstein, who seemed to take pleasure in taunting Habs fans.

Well, Milstein has just done it again by mentioning Montreal in one of his tweets.

Not Montreal… but close enough. Details to follow. Or maybe they won't. #WeAreGoldStar https://t.co/viFxwBJwiB — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) August 15, 2026

Milstein teased Montreal fans while responding to an article about himself.

The article focuses on two of his agency's Russian prospects who will play for the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL next season.

And just for fun, Milstein claimed that Shawinigan isn't Montreal, but that it's very close, and that details might follow… or not.

Basically, it seems that Marchenko's agent knows full well that by mentioning Montreal and being vague, he risks drawing attention to himself and reigniting trade rumors about his client, Kirill Marchenko.

In the end, it might not mean anything, but at the same time, the agent might also be trying to get his client's situation resolved so he can leave Columbus.

All of this remains to be seen, but let's just say that Milstein is starting to get annoying with his cryptic tweets and little teases.

In a Flash

– What do you think?

If you exclude Fowler, who is the top prospect in Montreal's system right now? #GoHabsGo David Reinbacher

Michael Hage

Alex Zharovsky

Gleb Pugachyov — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 16, 2026

– Note this.

#cfmtl Sanchez Pronunciation 101: Alex6 or Alexsisse, not Alexi Just like back in the day: Wilfried, not Wilfred! Thanks, that's all! @fcsupraquebec Time! — Gavino De Falco (@GavinoDe_Falco) August 16, 2026

– Really awesome.

It's official! The Canadian men's team will join their female counterparts in Los Angeles 2028, where flag football will make its debut as an Olympic sport! #flagfootball #worldflag26 #teamcanada #düsseldorf #rcsports pic.twitter.com/Dinmr2e3GN — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 16, 2026

– Read more.