Brad Marchand announces that he underwent major surgery that he had been trying to avoid

The 2026–2027 National Hockey League season is fast approaching, with just about 40 days to go until the NHL's opening night.

All 32 teams are already preparing for the new season, hoping to have all their players back in excellent health and physical condition, free of any injuries.

Unfortunately for some teams, they'll have to start training camp with certain players who are injured or not yet at 100% due to injuries from last season or sustained this summer.

Last season, even before the campaign began, several setbacks had already hit the Florida Panthers hard with injuries to Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov.

For the 2026–2027 season, the Panthers seemed on track to avoid the same fate and return to competitiveness in the Atlantic Division, but now some bad news has just broken.

Brad Marchand himself announced on social media that he had to undergo major surgery, which he had been trying to avoid since the start of the offseason.

Here is the video of Marchand revealing that he had to have last-minute surgery. pic.twitter.com/cuyQkxopg7 https://t.co/ADDKDe4Yvn — Locked On Tkachuk Era (@LO_FLAPanthers) August 14, 2026

Marchand made the announcement in a short video, explaining that he would be unable to attend the charity game in honor of Zdeno Chara, his former teammate with the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers forward explained that he's been dealing with an injury since December, which subsequently worsened and prevented him from finishing the season—he didn't play after the trade deadline.

Marchand had hoped to recover during the offseason without needing surgery, but ultimately, he and his medical team came to the conclusion that he had no choice but to undergo surgery.

This is bad news for the Panthers; seeing one of your best players go under the knife a little over a month before the start of the season doesn't bode well for his chances of being in the lineup to start the campaign.

We'll have to wait and see, but let's just say it doesn't look too good.

In Brief

– Read this.

– Awesome.

Former @rougeetor player Antony Auclair and former @McGillAthletics player Guillaume Béland play the heroes in overtime to help Canada qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/8EIucEz2oh — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) August 16, 2026

– An incredible feat.

The Cardinals' rookie outfielder hit home runs in his first three at-bats. https://t.co/j2zNX21bfV https://t.co/46xCBLwSJJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 16, 2026

– Of course.