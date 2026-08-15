Fantasy Leagues: The CH has four of the league’s top 12 young players

As we know, the Canadiens have an excellent young core. These players are under long-term contracts and will strive, over the next few years, to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal.

But one thing is clear: no matter what happens, the Habs will be a joy to watch. The young players are brimming with talent, and we saw last year that they're capable of great things on the ice.

And that's not even counting the fact that many of them are likely to improve as they gain more experience.

So it's no surprise to see that the Montreal team is well represented in the NHL's ranking of the top 100 players aged 25 and under for fantasy leagues, especially in the Dynasty format (where teams are permanent).

In fact, the team boasts four of the league's top 12 players: Lane Hutson (4th), Cole Caufield (8th), Ivan Demidov (11th), and Juraj Slafkovský (12th) are all highly ranked.

It's Montreal Canadiens day as part of our 32 in 32 series

Main: https://t.co/E6TP6NUlcB

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NHL EDGE stats: https://t.co/BAFa89EryG — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) August 15, 2026

That said, it doesn't stop there: among skaters, Oliver Kapanen (90th) and Zachary Bolduc (91st) also made the list across the league. Kaiden Guhle and David Reinbacher, meanwhile, received honorable mentions.

It's also worth noting that the list excludes young players who haven't yet played in the NHL. One might think that a player like Michael Hage, for example, could have been considered if he had made the jump to the pros.

It's also worth noting that the Habs are doing very well among goalies: Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes are both among the top four-ranked goalies. Fowler (27th) is actually ahead of Dobes (34th), but Jesper Wallstedt (15th) is the highest-ranked goaltender. Spencer Knight (28th) is the other member of the top four.

Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson, meanwhile, are too old to be included in the rankings. That said, at 27 and 26 years old, respectively, they, too, are players who still have many great years ahead of them.

This is further proof that the club has a lot—and I mean a lot—of young talent.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Marchand could miss the start of next seasonhttps://t.co/TJyE8inpOG — RDS (@RDSca) August 15, 2026

– Give it a listen.

David Urquhart, the Rocket's new assistant coach | What will happen with Reinbacher and Engstrom? https://t.co/tVxi51njpM — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 14, 2026

– Oh, really?