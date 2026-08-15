Three Questions to Ask About the Canadiens’ Top 6

This summer, the Canadiens didn't make any moves. You already knew that.

Since the Canadiens haven't added anyone and Michael Hage won't be arriving in town for the start of next season, the solutions lie within the organization.

But questions remain. Here are three of them.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky lead his line?

Last year, we saw that Slaf was able to succeed alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. But more importantly, we saw that the Slovakian was capable of taking control of his line.

When he was on the second line, he took charge.

So the question arises: Will the Canadiens prefer to have him with their two proven performers? Would Martin St-Louis prefer to see him take charge of his own line again?

The answer to that question can change often. But the guys from The Sick Podcast (Matt Ohayon and Shayne Gaumond) are right: Slaf isn't guaranteed a spot on the top line.

Is Juraj Slafkovsky a lock to start the season on the top line?#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/QVN9f52oxV — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 15, 2026

Where does Ivan Demidov fit in?

If Slaf were to play on the second line, it makes sense that it would be to form a formidable duo with the young Ivan Demidov.

But…

Is it really so far-fetched to think that Demidov—who is the most talented player on the team—could play on the first line with NiCole, the team's two best forwards?

It's true that Caufield might have more scoring opportunities if a playmaker like DemiGOD were playing alongside the captain and the diminutive American scorer…

Martin St-Louis NEEDS to give Ivan Demidov a shot on the first line this season!#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/NDNXYyXQJQ — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 15, 2026

A spot for Zachary Bolduc?

We've discussed four players who are guaranteed—barring a disaster—to start the season in the top six. But there are still two spots to fill.

Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen are contenders. So is Kirby Dach.

Zachary Bolduc, who has the tools to play alongside Demidov, is also one to watch. But given how the Habs view him—both in contract negotiations and in how they've used him during the season—I don't think he's the top candidate right now. If he played center…

It's up to him to play like he did in the playoffs to force the team's hand.