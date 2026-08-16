BPM Sports: Gilbert Delorme Is No Longer on the Morning Show

It was recently announced that Renaud Lavoie would no longer be a commentator on BPM Sports.

That alone was a major change for the station.

Yesterday, Maxime Truman announced that all the regular hosts would still be on the air for the 2026–27 season, but that there would likely be some schedule changes.

Now we can clarify things much further thanks to Réjean Tremblay's latest Facebook post.

One of the main changes involves Gilbert Delorme, who will no longer be on the show “Le Club du Matin” and will instead take over the 10 a.m. to noon time slot.

“Le Club du Matin” is the station's show that will see the most changes, as far as we can tell.

As for Gilbert Delorme, he will no longer have to wake up at 4:00 a.m. after working until midnight at RDS.

He'll be joined by Maxime Lalonde and Benoit Roger, but before his shift at BPM Sports, he'll be on the air in the Centre-du-Québec region with Arsenal Média, and then he'll address listeners in the Bas-du-Fleuve and Gaspésie regions.

In addition, Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez will have one hour less for their show, but they will still host a soccer podcast together.

As for Le Club du Matin, it will be hosted by the duo of Anthony (Marcotte and Desaulniers).

We know that in Quebec, sports radio remains very popular year after year among sports fans, and changes are to be expected—whether for better or for worse.

The “Anthony duo” remains very popular, so the big names at BPM Sports should still be on the air for the upcoming season, even if there are some schedule changes.

Let's see if a new name will be added to the schedule for next season.

In a Nutshell

– Happy birthday to #31.

Happy 39th Birthday to Habs legend Carey Price pic.twitter.com/Q2ZRXBMAMz — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 16, 2026

– Well.

Diyaeddine Abzi isn't in the starting lineup today for Supra. https://t.co/a3ImHdIhie — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 16, 2026

– Must-read.