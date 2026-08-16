A Successful MLB Debut for Ricky Tiedemann

We weren't expecting him anymore, but he had been waiting for this moment for a very long time. We're talking, of course, about the Toronto Blue Jays' prospect, Ricky Tiedemann, who should have been part of the Blue Jays' starting rotation a long time ago but has had to battle injuries that kept him off the field.

Finally, the 23-year-old got his first chance in the majors yesterday (Saturday) against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre—though it came from the bullpen.

After a quiet first inning pitched by Braydon Fisher, the young left-hander took the mound and kicked off his MLB debut with a strikeout.

However, a single, followed by a stolen base and another hit, put the Bombardiers ahead 1-0. That was no deterrent for Tiedemann, who retired the next four batters in order, recording two strikeouts—including one against the formidable Ben Rice.

Tiedemann's outing then concluded with one and two-thirds innings pitched, 27 pitches, two hits allowed, and one earned run on the board.

Ricky Tiedemann's Major League debut is in the books: 1.2 IP

, 2 H

, 1 R

, 1 ER

, 0 BB

, 2 K . The @BlueJays' rookie threw 18 of his 27 pitches for strikes and topped out at 97.2 mph: https://t.co/4hJOLS761N pic.twitter.com/R9hBVaq5uX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 15, 2026

However, it wasn't just Tiedemann's performance that helped the Jays secure a 4-1 victory over the Yankees to win the series and move within half a game of the final playoff spot.

MLB

In fact, Charles McAdoo, to name just one, also stood out.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the injured list due to concussion symptoms, McAdoo was ready to step up. And that's exactly what he did, hitting a key double to give the Jays the lead late in the seventh inning, then driving in an insurance run in the eighth.

The Blue Jays will look to complete the sweep this afternoon, with Dylan Cease taking the mound against Ryan Weathers for the Yankees.

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