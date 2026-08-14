Renaud Lavoie will be a commentator on Radio X

Earlier this week, it was reported that Renaud Lavoie was stepping down from his position at BPM Sports.

That was pretty big news, let's just say.

A little later that day, we also learned that the renowned sports reporter was already being courted following his departure.

Tonight, on the Facebook page for Radio X's “Le Retour,” an announcement was made stating that Lavoie will be on the air on the Quebec City radio station starting next Friday.

In addition, he'll be there every Tuesday for a weekly segment.

Let's just say it didn't take long for him to land a new job in radio.

We know that Lavoie left BPM Sports for financial reasons, even though he had mentioned that he expected to start the next season on the air at BPM Sports.

Radio X has landed a big fish with this addition to its lineup.

Even though he doesn't have unanimous support among hockey fans in Quebec, we all know how well-informed Renaud Lavoie is about what's happening in the NHL and that he isn't afraid to speak his mind.

BPM Sports will have a big hole to fill with his departure, and I'm really looking forward to seeing their programming and lineup for the 2026–27 season.

As my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois pointed out in his article, Lavoie wasn't opposed to the idea of returning one day to 91.9 FM. However, if he enjoys his experience with Radio X, he could certainly continue his journey on the airwaves of 98.1 FM in Quebec City.

In a nutshell

– No matter who is interviewed for the Red Wings' general manager position, they'll know they'll have the autonomy to do as they please.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Red Wings' management search: The most interesting thing I've gathered from this… is that the Red Wings are very serious about making sure candidates know… whoever is interviewed for this job will have autonomy – NHL Tonight (8/7) ____

NHLRR:… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 15, 2026

– Phew…

13 straight innings for the @BlueJays without scoring a single run. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 15, 2026

– It takes a lot of confidence in this sport.