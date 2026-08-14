“Dylan Larkin can’t be captain if training camp starts”

The situation with the Detroit Red Wings has been the subject of much speculation, especially this summer.

First, we know the team is looking for a new GM, since Steve Yzerman stepped down in mid-July. A few names have been mentioned as potential successors to Stevie Y, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Then there's the famous Dylan Larkin saga—he requested a trade last June. Although a multitude of rumors have surfaced, Larkin remains a member of the Red Wings.

In short, Larkin seems to be more of a distraction than anything else in Detroit.

Mike Rupp, on the latest episode of the Tri-State Hockey Podcast, goes even further: He says Larkin can't be captain if training camp starts.

I kind of agree with Rupp—the Wings need to trade Larkin, or else it could create tension in the locker room and lead to more departures.

Detroit would be better off starting training camp without Larkin to cool things down and, above all, start fresh—without necessarily having to rebuild from scratch.

In fact, that's something they really need to avoid, and the Red Wings don't want to receive only prospects and draft picks in return for their No. 1 center.

After all, even though the Atlantic Division will once again be very competitive, Detroit has other very good players, including Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider.

Add to that Marco Kasper, who could become a very good top-6 center, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, a very promising prospect on the blue line.

Rupp also said that the Wings need to figure out what they're going to do, especially in terms of team culture.

However, if you keep Larkin on the team (and if he's still the captain to start the season), it can only be detrimental to the other players. Clearly, Larkin no longer wants to play in Detroit, and even a new GM might not change his mind.

Having Larkin still on the team and as captain isn't a good idea, in my opinion.

Let's see what happens with the Red Wings this season.

In a Nutshell

– Worth reading.

Speculation about NHL expansion is increasing, and two markets in particular—Houston and Atlanta—look to be the favorites to land the league's next two franchises: https://t.co/o9L1v5Oq4T — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 15, 2026

– Well done.

A big win for the Jays, who are edging closer to the final Wild Card spot! pic.twitter.com/A9Jd20zXr8 — Blue Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) August 15, 2026

– Too bad…