Chuba Hubbard will need to be patient in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers will have to cope with a significant absence during their preseason preparations, as Chubba Hubbard is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Canadian running back will have to sit out, and his return to the field is not expected anytime soon.

Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Hubbard's status will be reevaluated on a weekly basis. For the organization, this approach will allow them to monitor the injury's progress without rushing the player's return.

At 25, Hubbard was supposed to continue preparing for his sixth season with the Panthers. This injury has therefore interrupted his training as the start of the NFL season approaches.

The Canadian's last season was marked by more modest production. In 15 games, he totaled 511 rushing yards and scored one rushing touchdown. Hubbard also demonstrated his effectiveness in the passing game with 223 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

His recent track record, however, explains why his absence is drawing attention. In 2024, Hubbard had the best season of his NFL career, racking up no fewer than 1,195 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He had established himself as a key part of the Carolina offense.

The first real cause for concern since his arrival in the NFL

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, Hubbard had shown remarkable consistency in terms of his physical condition. He had played in at least 15 games in each of his NFL seasons, which makes this latest injury particularly noteworthy.

The Panthers will now have to closely monitor his progress over the coming weeks. A prolonged absence could also force the team to reevaluate the distribution of responsibilities among its running backs.

The Panthers' regular season is set to begin on September 13, when they'll face the Chicago Bears. Chubba Hubbard's availability for that game will therefore depend directly on his recovery and the progress of his hamstring injury.

For now, no specific return date has been announced.

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