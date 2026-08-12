The Alouettes’ offense is forcing defenses to rethink their strategy

The Montreal Alouettes can take full advantage of their bye week.

After ten weeks of action in the CFL, the Montreal team boasts one of the league's best records, with eight wins and just one loss.

That lone loss was quickly put behind the players' minds. In their most recent game, the Alouettes delivered a dominant performance, crushing the Edmonton Elks 48–30.

Montreal's success is based on several factors, but the offense is certainly one of the main reasons for this impressive first half of the season.

At the heart of this offense is Davis Alexander. The quarterback's statistics place him among the leading contenders for the CFL's Most Valuable Player award. He has already racked up 3,140 passing yards and thrown 18 touchdown passes, while committing just two interceptions.

Alexander also seems to have remarkable confidence in his team. According to him, the Alouettes are no longer simply reacting to their opponents' strategies—their opponents now have to find a way to contain Montreal.

This mindset accurately reflects the team's current situation.

An Alouettes Offense That's Hard to Contain

The passing game poses a real threat to opposing defenses. Tyson Philpot, in particular, is having an exceptional season with 1,154 receiving yards. At this rate, the Canadian wide receiver could even challenge the record of 2,036 yards set by Allen Pitts in 1994.

For his part, Tyler Snead isn't far from the 1,000-yard mark, having already racked up 940 yards after nine games.

But limiting the receivers is by no means a guarantee of success. When Hamilton managed to slow down Alexander, the Alouettes simply gave Travis Theis more responsibilities. The running back then racked up 156 rushing yards in a victory over the Tiger-Cats.

With 700 rushing yards, Theis is also very close to the top of the CFL.

This offensive versatility makes the task particularly challenging for defenses. Montreal can win through the air, exploit its running game, or rely on several receivers capable of making a difference.

The Alouettes will resume their schedule on August 20 against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir. After such an impressive first half of the season, all eyes will be on Montreal to see if this offense can maintain its momentum all the way to the Grey Cup.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.