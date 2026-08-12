Freddie Freeman defends Tarik Skubal, who spoke out of turn

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a major coup by acquiring Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline.

But does that mean everything is going well? No. The team has been losing a lot lately, and Skubal needs to find his footing.

Is it the end of the world? No. The Dodgers' goal is to win in October. Skubal can take the time he needs to adjust.

But to do that, he'll need some help.

Why not go after Jake Rogers, who was recently designated for assignment by the Red Sox? The team needs help behind the plate, and Rogers was Skubal's personal catcher at Michigan.

But the guys on the roster also need to do their part to help him adjust.

And on that note, Freddie Freeman has once again shown his class by publicly coming to Skubal's defense.

He did so by commenting on the pitcher's remarks, in which Skubal spoke out of turn by saying he wanted to return to Detroit in 2027.

Freddie Freeman has come to the defense of Tarik Skubal after his new teammate admitted he hopes “negotiations pick back up in November” with the Tigers. First reported by @dylanohernandezhttps://t.co/lkecffR7vd — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 10, 2026

Basically, Freeman drew on his own experience as a player who didn't want to leave Atlanta only to end up somewhere else. He understands what his teammate is going through.

He said the left-hander will need time to adjust to his new reality, having played only for the Tigers' minor league affiliates before making the jump to MLB.

It's hard to leave so many years behind in just a few days, especially in the middle of the season. What Skubal is going through isn't easy, even though he's happy to be competing for a World Series title in L.A.

But anyway. In my opinion, he'll be ready for the playoffs.

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