Blue Jays: Paul Sewald Claimed off Waivers

Lately, the Blue Jays' pitching staff has been decimated. The numerous injuries to pitchers, combined with the insane workload on the relievers, was causing problems.

Internally, there weren't many options. They needed reinforcements that didn't necessarily have to come from Buffalo.

That's why Paul Sewald, who had been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks in recent days, is now in town.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays have claimed him off waivers moving forward.

Blue Jays claimed Paul Sewald, per sources . He'll help a pitching staff that's now running on fumes — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 12, 2026

Sewald had a strong start to the season, but things haven't been going well for him lately (17 earned runs in 14 appearances). Could a change of scenery do him some good?

We'll see. But he's heading to a hitter-friendly ballpark, even though his problem this year has been the number of home runs he's allowed to opposing batters.

Sewald has still racked up 110 career saves, including no fewer than 24 this season. In an ideal scenario, he can pitch in big moments.

But to do that, he'll have to get back to being the pitcher he was at the start of the season. Because lately, he hasn't been getting the job done.

In 2023, during his first stint with Arizona, Sewald recorded six saves in the playoffs—the same year the D-backs lost in the World Series.

Let's see what kind of impact he'll have in 2026 in Toronto as a respected veteran. He's 36 years old, and he won't have 1,000 more opportunities like this.

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