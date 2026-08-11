It’s now official for Tyson Philpot

Individual honors continue to pile up for the Montreal Alouettes.

After a spectacular performance against the Edmonton Elks, Tyson Philpot was named Player of the Week in the Canadian Football League for Week 10.

The Canadian wide receiver was virtually unstoppable during Montreal's 48-30 victory. Philpot caught 10 passes for 131 yards, but it was his production in the end zone that really caught the eye.

The Alouettes' number found a way to cross the goal line three times, recording his first hat trick of the season. This performance further solidifies his status as a major offensive threat in the CFL.

This game also allowed him to continue a remarkable season. Philpot now has 1,154 receiving yards this season, placing him at the top of the league halfway through the campaign.

His pace is particularly impressive when compared to a historic Canadian football milestone. He is just 508 yards shy of the record of 1,662 yards set by Terry Evanshen in 1967.

Philpot Establishes Himself Among the CFL's Stars

This latest honor marks the fifth time this season that Tyson Philpot has been named a Canadian Football League Player of the Week. His consistency is therefore just as impressive as his spectacular performances.

Two other receivers were also recognized this week. Keesean Johnson of the Saskatchewan Roughriders took second place with a performance of 133 yards and a touchdown. This is his second selection of the season.

Damonte Coxie of the Toronto Argonauts rounds out the group after a particularly productive offensive outing. He racked up 161 yards, with an impressive average of 20.1 yards per catch. This is his first selection as Player of the Week.

For the Alouettes, Philpot's performance is excellent news as the team continues its season. The Canadian wide receiver is not only one of the main driving forces behind Montreal's offense, but he is also starting to close in on a historic milestone.

If he maintains his current pace, Tyson Philpot could continue to rewrite Alouettes and CFL history in the coming weeks.

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