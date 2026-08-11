It appears to be confirmed that Kyle Murray is headed to Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly made their decision on who will start the upcoming NFL season, and Kyler Murray has reportedly won the competition to become the starting quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach Kevin O'Connell has reportedly decided to entrust the offense to the 29-year-old veteran rather than J.J. McCarthy, the young quarterback selected in the first round of the 2024 draft.

This decision marks a fresh start for Murray. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback was released by the organization before signing a one-year contract with Minnesota.

Murray, however, has a solid track record in the NFL. Since joining the league, he has appeared in 87 games, racking up 20,460 passing yards, 121 touchdown passes, and 60 interceptions. His rushing output is also impressive, with 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Texas native won the Heisman Trophy in 2018 before being selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. He went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and make two Pro Bowl appearances.

McCarthy will have to wait before taking the reins

For McCarthy, this announcement is a disappointment, but his recent history partly explains the Vikings' caution. Selected 10th overall in 2024 after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship, he missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury.

His second season was also hampered by several physical issues. In just 10 games, McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while being sacked 27 times.

Selecting Murray could therefore provide the Vikings with a more experienced option to start the season. Minnesota will play its first preseason game on Saturday against the New York Giants before kicking off its regular season on September 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Murray-McCarthy competition, however, is far from over. Even if the veteran is officially named the starter, the young quarterback will still have the opportunity to prove that he can eventually reclaim the starting role.

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