MLB in Brief: Tim Anderson Retires | Playoff Schedule

Tim Anderson Retires

The White Sox will honor him in September. It will be on the 17th.

The White Sox will honor the newly-retired Tim Anderson during a pregame ceremony on September 17. The team will wear their old “Southside” City Connects for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/0LnNI9eqEt — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 10, 2026

Devin Williams Injured

Things continue to go badly in New York.

Devin Williams has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain pic.twitter.com/uop0zymHZV — Shea Station (@shea_station) August 10, 2026

Paul Sewald DFA

The D-backs aren't messing around.

Diamondbacks to Designate Paul Sewald for Assignment https://t.co/3ig2Sm1jnV pic.twitter.com/1aS0JCr9aJ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 10, 2026

Playoff Schedule

Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, will be played on October 31.

MLB announces postseason schedule with Game 7 of the World Series scheduled for Oct. 31 pic.twitter.com/5V5qinG7Gd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 10, 2026

Updated Rankings

Here are the Blue Jays' top prospects.

Blue Jays' updated top 15: 1. JoJo Parker

2. Johnny King

3. Cole Carlon

4. Nolan Perry

5. Will Brick

6. Sean Keys

7. Dasan Hill

8. Blaine Bullard

9. Gage Stanifer

10. Jake Bloss

11. Ryan Cooney

12. Juan Sanchez

13. Ricky Tiedemann

14. Charles McAdoo

15. Josh Kasevich https://t.co/Ge7MopQ2m0 — Damon (@Damon98_) August 10, 2026

Speaking of prospects: Johnny King is heading to Double-A in New Hampshire.

The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting LHP Johnny King to New Hampshire (Double-A). King posted a 3.21 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 84.0 innings pitched for the Vancouver Canadians.#BlueJays50 — Chase Ford (@_chaseford) August 10, 2026

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