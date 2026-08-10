MLB in Brief: Tim Anderson Retires | Playoff Schedule
Tim Anderson Retires
The White Sox will honor him in September. It will be on the 17th.
Devin Williams Injured
Things continue to go badly in New York.
Paul Sewald DFA
The D-backs aren't messing around.
Playoff Schedule
Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, will be played on October 31.
Updated Rankings
Here are the Blue Jays' top prospects.
Speaking of prospects: Johnny King is heading to Double-A in New Hampshire.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.