MLB in Brief: Tim Anderson Retires | Playoff Schedule

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tim Anderson Retires | Playoff Schedule
Credit: Reddit

Tim Anderson Retires

The White Sox will honor him in September. It will be on the 17th.

Devin Williams Injured

Things continue to go badly in New York.

Paul Sewald DFA

The D-backs aren't messing around.

Playoff Schedule

Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, will be played on October 31.

Updated Rankings

Here are the Blue Jays' top prospects.

Speaking of prospects: Johnny King is heading to Double-A in New Hampshire.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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