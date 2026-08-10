Blue Jays: Reinforcements Ahead of the Series Against Boston

The Blue Jays' bullpen, as we discussed in a recent article, is overworked. The past week has been tough.

When you look at the guys who were in the bullpen as of this morning, it's clear that several of them had pitched quite a bit this week.

The result? They needed reinforcements. After all, the team has a long week ahead of it.

And the Blue Jays understood that. So they took action, even though the 40-man roster didn't offer many short-term alternatives.

The Blue Jays added Simeon Woods Richardson to the 40-man roster to call him up. Willie MacIver was designated for assignment, and Lazaro Estrada was sent down to Triple-A to make room for him.

The Blue Jays also sent Davis Schneider down to Triple-A to recall Charles McAdoo, who was performing well in Buffalo at the time of the recall.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A C Willie MacIver… pic.twitter.com/NNa5TfNi0O — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2026

This means that the bullpen currently consists of Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles, Simeon Woods Richardson, Brendon Little, and Matt Waldron.

Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Jameson Taillon are in the rotation. Taillon will pitch tonight.

Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto (who was supposed to play but is ultimately injured), Alejandro Kirk, and Myles Straw will be on the bench against Boston tonight.

Here are the two starting lineups.

UPDATE: 3B Kazuma Okamoto was removed from tonight's starting lineup with a left knee contusion. https://t.co/eZW24vNUji pic.twitter.com/kuusgem3Ps — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2026

Division Clash in The 6ix : Brought to you by @PlymouthRock pic.twitter.com/waY1phXiyN — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2026

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