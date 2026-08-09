Sidney Crosby’s Party: A Humorous Video Is Going Viral on Social Media

Sidney Crosby celebrated his 39th birthday two days ago, on Friday, August 7.

The best player of his generation isn't getting any younger, but despite his age, he remains one of the National Hockey League's top players year after year.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain clearly still has a few good years left in him, having racked up 74 points in 68 games last season.

Getting back to Crosby's birthday, well, compared to other years, the hockey legend's birthday made more headlines this year because of a video that went viral on social media.

In fact, a humorous video of a group of guys singing “Happy Birthday” on demand was created for Sidney Crosby's birthday.

Here's the video in question.

The only way to celebrate Sidney Crosby's birthday (via @niudance_com) pic.twitter.com/Ye209Emd3b — BarDown (@BarDown) August 8, 2026

It's a really funny scene, with the group of guys holding up a hockey profile photo of Crosby, blowing him kisses, and calling him Sidney CrosBYE.

It's obviously very funny, and it's no surprise that it went viral on social media.

Now, what you need to know is that if Crosby received such a video, it's because someone requested it, since this group of guys creates custom videos for 50 U.S. dollars.

And come to think of it, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Marc-André Fleury behind this zany request.

The former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender has built a reputation as the ultimate prankster wherever he's played, having pulled off several excellent pranks throughout his career.

In fact, many comments under the post—both on X and on Instagram—express suspicion that the former Quebec goaltender is behind it.

Anyway, I really wonder how Crosby reacted when he saw this video for the first time.

I'm sure he quickly texted Marc-André Fleury to ask if it was his doing.

In a Nutshell

– The Rangers could be a surprise.

So, did #NYR really have the best offseason in the Metro Division? And how much does that matter in the bigger picture of their playoff hopes for 2026–27? It's not quite black and white Taking a deep dive here @4EverBlueshirts https://t.co/YbC2ADZ9O9 — Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) August 8, 2026

– Stay tuned for CF Montréal.

What a goal!

Owen Graham-Roache, an 18-year-old forward for CF Montréal, scored a spectacular goal just seven minutes into the game against Mexico in the U-20 qualifying tournament. A young forward proving he can pull off a top-tier play in a high-pressure match against… — Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) August 9, 2026

– Our condolences to the Messi family.