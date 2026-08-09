Points Total for the CH in 2026–2027: Here’s What Fans Are Expecting

The Montreal Canadiens clearly exceeded expectations last season, finishing third in the Atlantic Division with 106 points and advancing to the conference finals.

People were hoping to see the Habs make the playoffs, but few expected the Tricolore to have such a strong season and rack up so many points.

But now, looking ahead to the 2026–2027 season, expectations are understandably high—on par with last season's performance.

In fact, fans expect the Canadiens to have a fairly good season, comparable to the 2025–2026 campaign, while remaining modest.

Habs fans are excited and enthusiastic, but remain cautious, as evidenced by a recent poll on Grant McGagg's X page, where very few people predicted the Habs would score more than 110 points.

However, it's also worth noting that many fans have moderate expectations.

The Habs had 106 points last season with inconsistent goaltending in the first half and the youngest team in the conference. Ninety percent of respondents so far expect them to get fewer points—or basically the same—with two more games added. Interesting. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 7, 2026

People therefore expect a season similar to the 2025–2026 campaign, or one that's slightly worse.

However, last season, the Habs struggled in goal during the first half of the season and had almost no experience as the youngest team in their conference.

Now, looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Canadiens have much more experience, players who will have developed, and a true No. 1 goaltender—plus two more games on the schedule.

So one might have expected to see more votes for 110 points or more, but fans remain cautious, given that the Atlantic Division is VERY strong, and that Kent Hughes hasn't changed or improved his team in any way.

In short, it'll be exciting to follow this season, and it's interesting to see that fans are confident but also modest.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

VUKOJEVIC WHAT A GOAL FROM 60+ METERS AGAINST MALMÖ FF!!! 1-0 Degerfors! pic.twitter.com/LR7R5qZxJF — Swedish Football News (@SwefootballEN) August 9, 2026

– Indeed.

Tribute to a Legend | “Gilles Villeneuve didn't just inspire drivers—he inspired people” https://t.co/3huiHZKstw — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 9, 2026

– Well done!