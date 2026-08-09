Lane Hutson is the sixth-best defenseman in the NHL, according to the NHL Network

As it does at the start of every season, NHL Network ranks the best defensemen, the best wingers, the best centers, and the best goaltenders.

A few days ago, it unveiled its list of the best wingers.

Today, it was the defensemen's turn. Here's last year's ranking.

Here's how NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen list looked last year. Find out who will be on this year's list tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/UaOsd9qzTm — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 9, 2026

Lane Hutson moved up from 19th to 6th place.

In fact, the NHL ranked him in the top 6, ahead of Jake Sanderson and Matthew Schaefer, among others. He narrowly missed the top 5.

Lane Hutson (@CanadiensMTL) makes a big jump to #⃣6⃣ on NHL Network's Top 20 Defensemen Right Now list! : #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/ENk4FbbXFS — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 9, 2026

Only Miro Heiskanen (5), Rasmus Dahlin (4), Zach Werenski (3), Quinn Hughes (2), and Cale Makar (1) rank ahead of the Canadiens prospect.

It's clear he wasn't ahead of those guys… Maybe Heiskanen, but whatever.

After a rookie season in which he tallied 66 points, the left-hander got even better with the arrival of Noah Dobson. He recorded 78 points, including 66 assists. In the playoffs, he was just as dominant, racking up 16 points in 19 games.

Will he be in the top 5 next year?

I can't wait to see where Nick Suzuki ranks among and Jake Evans the top 20 NHL centers and where Jakub Dobes ranks among the goalies.

In a nutshell

– He's on a roll.

Bo Bichette had a five-hit gamehttps://t.co/FYaF0rtYBZ — RDS (@RDSca) August 9, 2026

– Wow.

Jacob Wilson has gone 111 consecutive games without an error, a record for a shortstophttps://t.co/0mMW6FfbqL — RDS (@RDSca) August 9, 2026

– Too bad.