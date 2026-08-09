Derek Lalonde could make changes to the defensive system

The famous “man-to-man” defensive system has been heavily criticized because, clearly, it didn't seem to be working.

In fact, it's not a bad idea, but this might not be the best team to execute it effectively. Furthermore, it might not be used as effectively as it should be.

It's fine to shadow a player, but only to a certain extent—especially in today's hockey. Talented players, especially forwards, like to roam all over the ice, even more so during a power play.

However, the arrival of Derek Lalonde as Martin St-Louis's assistant could change the dynamic of the defensive system.

Grant McCagg and Rick Springhetti discussed this in the latest episode of HabsCast.

Lalonde obviously specializes in penalty killing and the defensive end. He'll therefore be very involved in those situations, given his extensive experience in that area.

However, based on what McCagg reported, Lalonde isn't necessarily going to completely eliminate “man-to-man” coverage, but rather implement a hybrid system combining “man-to-man” and zone coverage.

Honestly, in today's hockey, you don't really have a choice but to go with a hybrid system.

McCagg also mentioned that St. Louis and Lalonde have relatively similar defensive systems, but it's mainly the fact that Lalonde is very experienced that could bring stability in this area.

Plus, Lalonde will have the chance to work with players who are very responsible defensively, such as Oliver Kapanen, Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki, Kaiden Guhle, and many others.

Clearly, he'll enjoy working with these players, and McCagg also adds that he'll really like Kapanen—which makes perfect sense when you think about it.

Kapanen is young, defensively responsible, and has room to grow as a player. Lalonde will certainly be able to play a major role in his development, and the Finn could eventually become a truly solid second-line center.

In a Nutshell

– Youppi! is at ÎLESONIQ. He even brought a metal stuffed animal in his clear backpack.

Youppi! becomes DJ Youppi! when he's at îLESONIQ Youppi! is DJ Youppi! when at îLESONIQ#GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 9, 2026

– Exactly 37 years ago today, Wayne Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

August 9, 1989: The biggest trade in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky, Marty McSorley, and Mike Krushelnyski went to the Kings in exchange for Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas, first-round draft picks in 1989, 1991, 1993, and $15 million. pic.twitter.com/BYMGxH3Lkp — BarDown (@BarDown) August 9, 2026

– Not an easy choice.

WOW, very tough onehttps://t.co/7LKoQdztqk — Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) August 9, 2026

– Worth a read.