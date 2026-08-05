Trey Yesavage Suffers an Injury (and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Aggravated His)

Yesterday, early in the evening, we published an article stating that the Blue Jays would be using a six-man rotation (Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Jameson Taillon) in the short term, but that injuries could change the situation.

We didn't think we'd be proven right so quickly.

In yesterday's game in Houston, Trey Yesavage left the game before the start of his third inning.

He felt pain while warming up.

Trey Yesavage was removed from tonight's game with left knee discomfort. (Via: @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/qQvFoUGJGN — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2026

The Blue Jays pulled him from the game and sent him for tests. The club reported discomfort in his left knee, and he has undergone treatment.

He will undergo an MRI in the coming hours.

Yesavage felt a “pinch,” according to John Schneider. He's getting an MRI tomorrow. https://t.co/iY7j92yh4z — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 5, 2026

The game was tied 0-0 when he left, but Chad Dallas subsequently gave up six runs over three innings.

Expect him to head down to the AAA level, as he won't be able to pitch for a few days in a seven-man bullpen.

If Dallas heads to Triple-A and Yesavage is injured, the club might be forced to call up two players.

Spencer Arrighetti may say he's ready to pitch right now, but I don't think the Blue Jays will deviate from their plan to have him make a rehab start in Buffalo on Thursday.

Spencer Arrighetti, currently on the IL, says “I'm ready to pitch” and offered to start against the Astros. He threw a side session today with the Blue Jays, who made some minor adjustments for him that produced some “exciting results on the TrackMan unit.” For the Houston native, the trade was “a little…” pic.twitter.com/wWxyjtCQKA — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 4, 2026

As if one bad night weren't enough, the 7-2 loss and Yesavage's injury aren't the only negative developments worth noting.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared to aggravate the injury that everyone refuses to admit he has. Why is the guy still playing? The injured list should be his next stop.

John Schneider said that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “is just tight, tired” … and it's “nothing major.” He looked uncomfortable after running out a ground ball in the eighth. They'll see how he feels tomorrow. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 5, 2026

It's worth noting that the Blue Jays' loss means the team is now four games out of the playoffs.

Four games might seem like a very small deficit. But given how the guys have been playing for the past four months…

MLB

PMLB

Dodgers: A strong start by Tarik Skubal wasn't enough to prevent the team from losing its fifth straight game.

MLB

Luis Arraez's two hits (each driving in a run) helped the Phillies in the standings.

Now Luis Arraez picks up an RBI double as his debut continues to go well in Philly! https://t.co/zfrLYWtY2W pic.twitter.com/hRwUBUjHKI — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2026

George Lombard Jr. hit a home run and played well defensively. The Yankees won 2-0 against the Cardinals.

“This is a double play you haven't seen turned in the Yankees' infield all year.” -Paul O'Neill pic.twitter.com/egElDSCOQp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 4, 2026

Dalton Rushing may not be able to play defense for the rest of the year. He's dealing with elbow pain.

Dalton Rushing has a “slight tear” in his UCL, and it is uncertain whether he will be able to return to catching this season, according to @billplunkettocr pic.twitter.com/VzlKylPtUf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2026

Freddy Peralta: Not the debut he was hoping for in Tampa Bay.

Freddy Peralta's debut tonight for the Rays:

– 3.2

IP– 9

H– 7 ER pic.twitter.com/ucXRysbAd9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 5, 2026

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