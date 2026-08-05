Trey Yesavage Suffers an Injury (and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Aggravated His)
Yesterday, early in the evening, we published an article stating that the Blue Jays would be using a six-man rotation (Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Jameson Taillon) in the short term, but that injuries could change the situation.
We didn't think we'd be proven right so quickly.
In yesterday's game in Houston, Trey Yesavage left the game before the start of his third inning.
He felt pain while warming up.
The Blue Jays pulled him from the game and sent him for tests. The club reported discomfort in his left knee, and he has undergone treatment.
He will undergo an MRI in the coming hours.
The game was tied 0-0 when he left, but Chad Dallas subsequently gave up six runs over three innings.
Expect him to head down to the AAA level, as he won't be able to pitch for a few days in a seven-man bullpen.
If Dallas heads to Triple-A and Yesavage is injured, the club might be forced to call up two players.
Spencer Arrighetti may say he's ready to pitch right now, but I don't think the Blue Jays will deviate from their plan to have him make a rehab start in Buffalo on Thursday.
As if one bad night weren't enough, the 7-2 loss and Yesavage's injury aren't the only negative developments worth noting.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared to aggravate the injury that everyone refuses to admit he has. Why is the guy still playing? The injured list should be his next stop.
It's worth noting that the Blue Jays' loss means the team is now four games out of the playoffs.
Four games might seem like a very small deficit. But given how the guys have been playing for the past four months…
- Dodgers: A strong start by Tarik Skubal wasn't enough to prevent the team from losing its fifth straight game.
- Luis Arraez's two hits (each driving in a run) helped the Phillies in the standings.
- George Lombard Jr. hit a home run and played well defensively. The Yankees won 2-0 against the Cardinals.
- Dalton Rushing may not be able to play defense for the rest of the year. He's dealing with elbow pain.
- Freddy Peralta: Not the debut he was hoping for in Tampa Bay.
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