Jose Soriano: His first start will be on Friday
How will the Blue Jays organize their rotation?
Right now, the Blue Jays have six starters on the roster. That could allow them to give a few guys some rest with the busy August schedule.
We know that Max Scherzer pitched on August 2, that Shane Bieber pitched yesterday (August 3), and that Trey Yesavage will pitch tonight. The original plan was for Dylan Cease to pitch tomorrow.
But that's going to change.
Jameson Taillon and Jose Soriano, due to circumstances, are being rested. Their last start was on July 26—nine days ago.
Soriano was asked about his plans and said it's possible he'll pitch on Friday. This was later confirmed by the club: he'll pitch in Philly on Friday.
If that's the case, does that mean Jameson Taillon will pitch on Thursday against his former team? Logically, that's what could happen.
But in the end, Taillon will pitch tomorrow in Houston, and Cease will get one more day off: he'll pitch in Chicago on Thursday.
If I were Taillon, I'd hurry up and make a good impression. After all, I don't see the Blue Jays sticking with a six-man rotation for the long haul.
But then again: we say that knowing full well that in Toronto, injuries can derail a plan pretty quickly.
We also shouldn't forget that Spencer Arrighetti, who's injured, is nearing a return to action—he'll be pitching in Buffalo on Thursday in a rehab start. He could then be recalled or sent down to Triple-A, and one wonders if that's the plan right now.
All of this is to say that Taillon will really have to work hard to keep his spot in the lineup.
- Well done.
- Adley Rutschman doesn't know when he'll be back.
- James Wood is injured.
- A guy taking himself out of the game isn't a good sign.
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