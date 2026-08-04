Jose Soriano: His first start will be on Friday

How will the Blue Jays organize their rotation?

Right now, the Blue Jays have six starters on the roster. That could allow them to give a few guys some rest with the busy August schedule.

MLB

We know that Max Scherzer pitched on August 2, that Shane Bieber pitched yesterday (August 3), and that Trey Yesavage will pitch tonight. The original plan was for Dylan Cease to pitch tomorrow.

But that's going to change.

Jameson Taillon and Jose Soriano, due to circumstances, are being rested. Their last start was on July 26—nine days ago.

Soriano was asked about his plans and said it's possible he'll pitch on Friday. This was later confirmed by the club: he'll pitch in Philly on Friday.

José Soriano was asleep yesterday morning before he noticed missed calls letting him know he'd been traded. He was scratched from his last start with the Angels, so he hasn't pitched in a while. He said his first #BlueJays start could be Friday, but they'll discuss it — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 4, 2026

If that's the case, does that mean Jameson Taillon will pitch on Thursday against his former team? Logically, that's what could happen.

But in the end, Taillon will pitch tomorrow in Houston, and Cease will get one more day off: he'll pitch in Chicago on Thursday.

#BlueJays are, for now, in a 6-man rotation. Up next: WED: Taillon

THUR: Cease

FRI: Soriano

SAT: Max

SUN: Bieber — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 4, 2026

If I were Taillon, I'd hurry up and make a good impression. After all, I don't see the Blue Jays sticking with a six-man rotation for the long haul.

But then again: we say that knowing full well that in Toronto, injuries can derail a plan pretty quickly.

We also shouldn't forget that Spencer Arrighetti, who's injured, is nearing a return to action—he'll be pitching in Buffalo on Thursday in a rehab start. He could then be recalled or sent down to Triple-A, and one wonders if that's the plan right now.

All of this is to say that Taillon will really have to work hard to keep his spot in the lineup.

PMLB

Well done.

Canadian baseball icon Joey Votto paid a visit to the Joe Carter statue outside Rogers Centre ( : joeyvotto/IG) pic.twitter.com/TCQjHAePJc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 4, 2026

Adley Rutschman doesn't know when he'll be back.

Adley Rutschman just spoke in the Red Sox clubhouse. He confirmed he's just started swinging and said he's feeling good, but he needs to meet with the team's medical staff to figure out “next steps.” — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) August 4, 2026

James Wood is injured.

James Wood is going on the 10-day IL with a mild oblique strain, per @spencernusbaum_ pic.twitter.com/XDNVnYFTkC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2026

A guy taking himself out of the game isn't a good sign.

Tough break. Nick Pivetta threw a pitch and immediately pulled himself from the game during his rehab start. Of note: If Pivetta isn't back by August 22, the Padres can void the final 2 years and $32 million of his contract. pic.twitter.com/T1qapdF0qS — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 4, 2026

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