Adley Rutschman: The Red Sox Are Not Providing a Timeline for His Return

The MLB trade deadline has now passed. We saw several trades yesterday… but there's one that really stands out.

We're talking about the one that sent Adley Rutschman to Boston… at a very high price.

The Red Sox, who have been unstoppable for the past month, wanted to strengthen their catching position. And with Rutschman, they've acquired one of the best catchers in the sport.

That said, it's important to note that Rutschman is currently injured. The catcher is dealing with wrist inflammation, and the Orioles had placed him on the injured list. He hasn't played since July 18.

And it's worth noting that when speaking to the media, Craig Breslow declined to speculate on a timeline for his new catcher's return to action. He says he doesn't want to do that right now.

Craig Breslow on Adley Rutschman's return from injury: “At this point, I'm not going to try to set a timeline (for it).” — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 3, 2026

And obviously, that's a bit concerning given the high price the Red Sox paid. But more importantly, it's quite odd considering that the Orioles, for their part, had mentioned a timeline.

A few days ago, they had mentioned that Rutschman might be just a few days away from heading to the minors for a rehab stint and that a return to the majors in mid-August was a possibility.

In theory, this would be good news… but one wonders why Breslow didn't want to discuss such a scenario. And of course, it raises questions about whether Rutschman's injury is a bit more serious than one might think.

The other possibility is that the Red Sox's head of baseball operations didn't want to repeat the same mistake following the injury sagas involving Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony. The team had announced that the players had short-term injuries, but their absences dragged on: perhaps they simply want to avoid doing the same thing with Rutschman.

So we'll have to wait and see when the catcher makes his debut with the Red Sox, but Breslow is clearly not ready to discuss a timeline. And generally speaking, that's not the most reassuring sign.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.