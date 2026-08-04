“Yankee Stadium isn’t a good place for left-handers” – Jazz Chisholm Jr.

As we know, Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't one to mince words. Sometimes (rarely), what he says is on point, but most of the time, it's just verbal diarrhea. And once again, that's exactly what happened during an interview with the New York Post.

Yankee Stadium isn't a ballpark that favors left-handed hitters.

Uh…excuse me?! What world is he living in?

“Yankee Stadium is not a lefty ballpark.” Jazz Chisholm Jr. went against the grain with this take that Yankee Stadium doesn't give left-handed hitters an advantage. pic.twitter.com/y7WVWitVHM — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 3, 2026

Of course, a short fence at 314 feet in right field isn't an advantage for left-handed hitters.

It's understandable that with his second-worst career batting average of .220, an on-base percentage of .295, a slugging percentage of .398, and an OPS of .694, the 28-year-old is looking for every possible excuse to explain his slump in 2026.

Aside from the 30 stolen bases on his record, there's nothing to write home about with his 53 runs scored, 81 hits, 16 home runs, and 45 RBIs this season.

But at least, please, come up with a plausible explanation. And as if that weren't enough, Jazz added to it.

“Houston Astros' stadium is where I feel most confident playing. I don't even need batting practice.”

It's true that this season, Chisholm Jr. has posted an OPS of 1.167 with four runs scored, five hits, and five RBIs at Daikin Park, which ranks as his third-best performance behind New York's Citi Field (Mets) and Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium.

But then again, what's the point of this comment? Probably just to rile up New York Yankees fans, who will continue to grumble when he returns to the bench after striking out.

A healthy environment. #Sarcasm

Created by humans, assisted by AI.