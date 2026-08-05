Trey Yesavage is placed on the injured list
Bad news in Toronto.
The Blue Jays were hoping Trey Yesavage would avoid the injured list after he left yesterday's game with a knee injury.
The team waited until the last minute to try to avoid placing him on the list, but ultimately, he'll have to spend some time on the injured list to allow for a full recovery.
Given the team's season so far, this is likely for the best. It remains to be seen how long he'll be out, though.
Until Spencer Arrighetti is ready to return, the Blue Jays will therefore rotate five starters: Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Jameson Taillon.
It's also worth noting that Chad Dallas, who pitched several innings yesterday due to Yesavage's injury, has been sent down to Triple-A. Lazaro Estrada takes Yesavage's spot, and Chase Lee takes Dallas's.
It's also worth noting that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be on the bench for today's game. His manager wanted to give him a day off.
Remember that he got hurt yesterday. In fact, he's been in pain for a while, but it got worse during the game against Houston.
Should the Blue Jays give him some rest, considering there's absolutely no point in playing him while he's injured?
He may be the face of the team, but right now, he's not helping anyone.
Also worth noting, speaking of the Blue Jays, is that Ricky Tiedemann is back in Triple-A after rehab appearances in Florida.
If he stays healthy, I expect to see him in Toronto by the end of the season.
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