Trey Yesavage is placed on the injured list

Bad news in Toronto.

The Blue Jays were hoping Trey Yesavage would avoid the injured list after he left yesterday's game with a knee injury.

The team waited until the last minute to try to avoid placing him on the list, but ultimately, he'll have to spend some time on the injured list to allow for a full recovery.

Given the team's season so far, this is likely for the best. It remains to be seen how long he'll be out, though.

Until Spencer Arrighetti is ready to return, the Blue Jays will therefore rotate five starters: Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Jameson Taillon.

It's also worth noting that Chad Dallas, who pitched several innings yesterday due to Yesavage's injury, has been sent down to Triple-A. Lazaro Estrada takes Yesavage's spot, and Chase Lee takes Dallas's.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Lazaro Estrada and RHP Chase Lee recalled from Triple-A and will be active today RHP Chad Dallas optioned to Triple-A RHP Trey Yesavage (left knee inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL pic.twitter.com/aEPrscwsQq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2026

It's also worth noting that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be on the bench for today's game. His manager wanted to give him a day off.

Remember that he got hurt yesterday. In fact, he's been in pain for a while, but it got worse during the game against Houston.

Jameson Taillon makes his Blue Jays debut! #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/DglcX2rrIg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2026

Should the Blue Jays give him some rest, considering there's absolutely no point in playing him while he's injured?

He may be the face of the team, but right now, he's not helping anyone.

John Schneider says he'll continue to talk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about how he's feeling, calling it “a delicate one” given Guerrero's importance to the #BlueJays: “This is a big-boy league. If you're feeling good enough to go out there and you can help us, I want you to do that.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 5, 2026

Also worth noting, speaking of the Blue Jays, is that Ricky Tiedemann is back in Triple-A after rehab appearances in Florida.

If he stays healthy, I expect to see him in Toronto by the end of the season.

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