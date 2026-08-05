Tarik Skubal: Details of the Brewers’ Offer

Tarik Skubal is now with the Dodgers. He was traded to the Dodgers on a loan.

The pitcher, who delivered a quality start on Tuesday night (in a loss for his team), drew criticism from fans when he was traded to the Dodgers.

He then defended his team, saying that every team had a chance to acquire him and that the Dodgers shouldn't be blamed for doing so.

And he's right.

Tarik Skubal doesn't sympathize with fans complaining because the Dodgers traded for him. pic.twitter.com/zd7CFc35f4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 3, 2026

After all, it's not as if he had a say in the matter. If the Tigers had traded him elsewhere, he would have joined his new team.

The day he (inevitably) signs with L.A. as a free agent will be a different story. And besides, Scott Boras admits that the Dodgers are helping themselves by acquiring him.

Agent: Trade could lead to long-term deal for Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers https://t.co/EDECqLiGmz pic.twitter.com/u7mUF343uo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 4, 2026

But were the Dodgers the only ones in the running recently? No.

We know that the Milwaukee Brewers, from MLB's smallest market, considered acquiring the services of the world's best pitcher.

How close did it come?

According to Robert Murray (FanSided), the Brewers' offer was very good. It wasn't just a token offer to show the club had tried.

The trade deadline is over. Here are plenty of thoughts on what happened, early winners, and what I've learned about the Brewers' pursuit of Tarik Skubal. https://t.co/WNwmjW2LEi — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 4, 2026

That's all well and good, but the Milwaukee team (which has quite a few good prospects) probably didn't have a better offer than the Dodgers. Otherwise, why isn't Skubal in Wisconsin?

Coming close is only good for pétanque…

There are several top-tier teams (Milwaukee, Atlanta, New York) that didn't make moves that lived up to expectations at the trade deadline. Yet they have the resources.

Why criticize the Dodgers for making moves instead of looking at the teams that aren't doing anything and making excuses for them?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.