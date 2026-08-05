The Maple Leafs aren’t worried about Sergei Bobrovsky’s age

The Maple Leafs have finally found their No. 1 goaltender.

After acquiring Sergei Bobrovsky, however, many observers still wondered: Is it really a good idea to entrust the role of starting goaltender to a 37-year-old?

In Toronto, the answer is clear: yes.

The Leafs' new vice president of sports science and performance (Andy O'Brien), Hayley Wickenheiser, and her department explained to David Alter of The Hockey News that Bobrovsky's age doesn't tell the whole story. According to them, his “biological age” is younger than his actual age, thanks in part to his physical conditioning, lifestyle habits, and the way he takes care of his body.

“His biological age is younger than his chronological age.” Some interesting insight from the new #Leafs VP of Sports Performance, Andy O'Brien, on @FirstUp1050 this morning with @Aaron_Korolnek and @CarloColaiacovo, where he shared his assessment of 37-year-old goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.… — David Alter (@davidalter) August 5, 2026

The Leafs aren't just defending this theory, by the way. They've offered Bobrovsky a three-year, $21 million contract. A decision that demonstrates just how much confidence they have in their new goaltender.

It's an interesting idea.

But it still deserves some nuance.

Yes, Bobrovsky is widely recognized throughout the NHL as one of the league's top goalies, and he takes good care of his body. It's certainly no coincidence that he's still capable of handling such a heavy workload after so many years in the league.

That said, time always catches up with athletes, whether we like it or not.

Last season may be a good example of this.

Bobrovsky posted a 3.07 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage in 52 games.

Of course, there's a huge “but.”

The Panthers were missing their top scorers last season.

Also, once the playoffs begin, Bobrovsky often seems to get even better.

The Panthers have seen this time and again over the past few years. He's delivered dominant performances at the most crucial moments and was a key player in the Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025. His playoff performance is likely one of the main reasons Toronto agreed to take this gamble.

Ultimately, the Leafs certainly aren't banking on the Bobrovsky of 2017.

Instead, they're banking on the player who still manages to elevate his game when the pressure is at its peak.

It remains to be seen whether this confidence in his “biological age” will pay off… or whether the veteran's true age will eventually catch up with him at the worst possible moment for the Leafs.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

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