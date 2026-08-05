Pete Crow-Armstrong believes that Babe Ruth never existed

Credit: Life is full of mysteries. Why are Pop-Tarts so delicious (especially the cherry-flavored ones)? Among the large family of Swifties—the die-hard fans of pop singer Taylor Swift—is it the Gaylor faction that’s right? Not to mention the Cités d’Or faction! In short, all this is to say that Babe Ruth’s life isn’t a mystery—and shouldn’t […]

Life is full of mysteries. Why are Pop-Tarts so delicious (especially the cherry-flavored ones)? Among the large family of Swifties—the die-hard fans of pop singer Taylor Swift—is it the Gaylor faction that's right? Not to mention the Cités d'Or faction!

In short, all this is to say that Babe Ruth's life isn't a mystery—and shouldn't be one. Yet, during an interview on the “Let's Be Honest” podcast, Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong claimed to believe that George Herman Ruth Jr., the world's greatest baseball player of his era, never actually existed. Fascinating!

Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong shared a WILD theory. Read more: https://t.co/jfEaggeZK7 pic.twitter.com/54TI9eErMh — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 4, 2026

Babe Ruth: February 6, 1895 – August 16, 1948

So yes, PCA firmly believes that Babe Ruth's existence is a conspiracy theory. Yet there are numerous videos showcasing his feats and his illustrious life, both in his Yankees uniform and in everyday life. One need look no further than the magnificent documentary series Baseball, directed by Ken Burns and released in 1994. In it, we see the Bambino with his teammates—including Lou Gehrig, after whom the disease is sadly named—as well as with his family. But then again, since Crow-Armstrong has never met the idol of a generation, nor does he know anyone who has, well, as far as he's concerned, Babe Ruth doesn't exist.

As a result, “the Curse of the Bambino” never had any basis in reality. Not sure Red Sox fans would agree with that one! Let's take this a step further. Does he also believe that the Ty Cobbs, Honus Wagners, Cy Youngs, Shoeless Joe Jacksons, and Old Huss Radbournes of this world never existed? On a different note, does he believe that George Washington or Abraham Lincoln ever existed? Does he believe that countries like Oman, Zimbabwe, or North Macedonia don't exist unless he's set foot there? That's quite something, to say the least.

A follow-up to a 2024 claim

Two years ago, former Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo claimed to be convinced that Babe Ruth never existed. That's where the Cubs player chimed in.

When you read various takes on Pete Crow-Armstrong's comments, some claim that he clearly stated that the legendary No. 3 on the Yankees (No. 3 because he batted third in the lineup) never existed. Others think that, in fact, he was referring to the myth surrounding Ruth and that, in the end, he wasn't all that great—especially compared to today's players. It's all very unclear!

All in all, Pete Crow-Armstrong is a highly talented baseball player, and he should just stick to playing baseball—period. That way, there would be no room for controversy.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.