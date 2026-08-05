Major Announcement for Davis Alexander

The Montreal Alouettes continue to set the pace in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The league's most recent awards underscore the team's dominance, as several Montreal players have been recognized for their outstanding performances over the past few weeks.

Quarterback Davis Alexander is once again at the center of the honors. After a remarkable July, he was named CFL Player of the Month—an honor he has now received for the second consecutive month, having also been named Player of the Month in June.

The 27-year-old led the Alouettes to a perfect 4-0 record for the month. In total, he completed 90 of his 121 passes, posting an impressive completion rate of 74.4%. He racked up 1,310 passing yards and threw seven touchdown passes, while producing several explosive plays, including nine passes of more than 30 yards.

Alexander also surpassed the 400-yard passing mark twice during this stretch, in addition to adding another game with over 300 yards, demonstrating remarkable consistency at the helm of the Montreal offense.

Running back Travis Theis also stood out, finishing second in the voting for Player of the Month. The American continued his excellent season with two games of over 100 rushing yards, including a 156-yard performance. During the month of July, he carried the ball 61 times for a total of 434 yards and four touchdowns, while demonstrating his versatility through his contributions to the passing game.

Alexander and Philpot Also Dominate Weekly Honors

The accolades don't stop at monthly awards. Following Week 9, Davis Alexander was also named Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. In the 34–13 victory over the Ottawa Rouge et Noir, he completed 22 of 30 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns, solidifying his position as the CFL's leading passer with 2,788 yards.

His teammate Tyson Philpot was also recognized following another spectacular performance. The Canadian wide receiver caught nine passes for 184 yards, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark after just eight games. He has thus become one of the fastest Canadian wide receivers in history to reach this milestone and currently leads the league with 64 receptions and 1,023 yards.

Thanks to the performances of Alexander, Philpot, and Theis, the Alouettes have confirmed that they possess one of the CFL's most formidable offenses and have established themselves as serious contenders for the championship this season.

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