A Return Since 2024 for a Texans Player

Houston Texans fans received some great news this week as wide receiver Tank Dell returned to the field.

The 26-year-old participated in a team practice on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in his long recovery process.

Although his participation was limited, this marked his first full-contact practice since December 2024. Dell caught a few passes thrown by quarterback C.J. Stroud during one-on-one drills and also demonstrated that he could run certain routes at full speed.

The Texans organization, however, remains cautious with its star receiver. Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that Dell is moving in the right direction, but that his full return

will depend on his physical condition and confidence on the field.

“Tank is on the right track,” Ryans explained, adding that the team does not want to rush things. The plan remains to ease him back in gradually before bringing him back to full-team 11-on-11 drills.

Selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell has faced several setbacks since joining the league. He missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a serious injury in Week 16 of the previous campaign.

The wide receiver suffered multiple ligament tears and a dislocated knee following a collision during a touchdown catch. He initially underwent surgery, then had a second procedure in March 2025 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

A Long-Awaited Return After a Series of Setbacks

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Tank Dell since the start of his professional career. His rookie season also ended prematurely in 2023 due to a broken leg.

In addition to his physical setbacks on the field, Dell was also the victim of a shooting incident in Florida in April 2024. Fortunately, his injuries were deemed minor, and he was able to continue his recovery.

Despite these challenges, the wide receiver's talent remains evident. In just 25 NFL games, Tank Dell has racked up 1,376 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His return could therefore be a major boost for the Texans' offense and for C.J. Stroud, who counts on him as a key offensive weapon.

If his recovery continues to progress at the same pace, Dell could soon reclaim his role among Houston's explosive players.

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