Carson Beck Named Starting Quarterback for the Cardinals

American football fans will soon get to see Carson Beck play his first minutes in the NFL.

The young quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals will start in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers—an important opportunity to showcase his skills at the professional level.

Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that Beck will lead the Cardinals' offense in the traditional Hall of Fame game, taking place Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. This game will mark a major milestone for the Cardinals' third-round pick in the 2026 draft.

As for the Panthers, head coach Dave Canales has already announced that Kenny Pickett will start the game. The former first-round pick is expected, however, to see only a few offensive series before giving way to rookie Haynes King.

In Arizona, it remains unlikely that the team's top two quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II, will see any action in this first preseason game. This situation therefore gives Beck another opportunity to demonstrate that he could eventually become an intriguing option behind the veterans.

An Important First Audition for the Young Quarterback

Mike LaFleur explained that his expectations for Carson Beck are simple: run the offense correctly, make good decisions, and effectively manage the situations that arise during the game.

The coaching staff doesn't want to unnecessarily complicate the young quarterback's job with an overly elaborate game plan. The main goal remains to evaluate his ability to lead the offense, communicate in the huddle, and react quickly to different situations on the field.

LaFleur also emphasized the confidence he has in his young player, noting his football intelligence and his ability to grasp the offensive system well.

Drafted after his college career with the Arizona Wildcats, Beck will need to make the most of every opportunity during the preseason. His playing time in the regular season will depend as much on his preseason performances as on the health of Brissett and Minshew.

This first outing therefore represents a crucial step in the young quarterback's development, as he hopes to convince the Cardinals that he eventually deserves a more significant role in the NFL.

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