A new defensive back signs with the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes continue to make midseason adjustments with the announcement of the signing of American defensive back Neil Campbell.

This acquisition comes at a strategic time, as several defensive backfield players are currently sidelined due to injuries.

The Montreal organization confirmed the player's signing a few days before a highly anticipated matchup against the Edmonton Elks. With an impressive record of 7 wins and just 1 loss, the Alouettes aim to maintain their position among the top teams in the Canadian Football League.

Before joining Montreal, Neil Campbell briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. Although he did not have the opportunity to establish himself there long-term, this experience allowed him to continue his development at the highest level of professional football.

During his final college season with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners, Campbell demonstrated his effectiveness on defense. In just nine games, he recorded 56 tackles, added two quarterback sacks, broke up three passes, and forced a fumble, confirming his ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the defensive game.

Before his time at UTEP, the Chicago native also had a strong career at Indiana Wesleyan University. In addition to playing defensive back, he was also used on special teams as a kick returner—a versatility that could prove valuable to the Alouettes.

Important Depth Ahead of a High-Stakes Matchup

Neil Campbell's arrival comes at a time when the Montreal defense is dealing with several absences. Injuries to Wesley Sutton and Don Callis are forcing the team to add depth to its defensive backfield.

In addition, Quebec-born linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku also missed a recent practice. The team leader with 43 tackles this season, he remains among the top defensive players in the entire CFL.

The Alouettes will now look to build on their excellent start to the season on Saturday when they host the Edmonton Elks at Percival Molson Stadium in a showdown between the leaders of the East and West divisions. This matchup could prove crucial in the race for the top of the standings.

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