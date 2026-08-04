A Teammate of Matthew Bergeron Hits the Jackpot

The Atlanta Falcons continue to invest heavily in their young stars.

Just days after extending the contract of Quebec native Matthew Bergeron, the organization has officially secured Bijan Robinson's future by offering him a record-breaking deal that redefines the market for running backs in the NFL.

At just 24 years old, Robinson becomes the highest-paid player in history at his position thanks to a three-year contract valued at $66.75 million. Under the terms of the deal, the total value could reach $75 million with various bonuses. The player will also receive $51 million in guaranteed money, including $37 million to be paid upon signing.

However, this extension will take effect in 2028, when his rookie contract and fifth-year option expire. On average, Robinson will earn more than $22 million per season, surpassing the previous record set by Saquon Barkley for a running back.

Selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson quickly established himself as one of the league's most explosive offensive players. Despite the struggles of the Falcons, who are still searching for a path back to the playoffs, the young athlete delivered an exceptional 2025 season.

With nearly 2,300 combined rushing and receiving yards, he led the NFL in that category and cemented his status as one of the league's most dangerous players. His performances also earned him another Pro Bowl selection as well as a spot on the league's All-Star team.

The Falcons are banking on their young core for the future

The Atlanta organization is sending a clear message with these major contract extensions. After rewarding Matthew Bergeron with a major deal, Bijan Robinson is now receiving a historic contract of his own. The two players, who have maintained a strong friendship since joining the Falcons, are expected to remain at the heart of the team's plans for several years to come.

Meanwhile, other stars like Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor could soon land comparable contracts, which could further reshape the running back market in the NFL.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.