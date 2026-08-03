Vinzenz Rohrer has signed a three-year contract in Europe

Last year, Vinzenz Rohrer played in Switzerland for the Zurich Lions. In fact, he spent the last three seasons there after two seasons in the OHL in Ottawa.

But despite that, he arrived in Laval in the spring of 2026 to finish out his season. He had time to play six games with the Rocket, including five in the playoffs.

The Austrian followed a typical path as a young prospect.

It was expected that Rohrer, who was in the first year of his entry-level contract last year (he had been on loan to the Lions), would be a member of the Rocket heading into the upcoming season.

But in the end, that won't be the case.

The Canadiens' young prospect, selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, has signed a three-year contract in Zug, Switzerland. He will therefore not be playing with the Rocket this fall.

That comes as a surprise to a lot of people.

Vinzenz Rohrer has finally chosen his teamhttps://t.co/N3sjGkKvWH — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) August 3, 2026

The young player can't play in Laval for the next three years, but as long as he's under contract with the Canadiens, the NHL club has the right to make room for him in the world's best league.

That certainly won't happen this year, though, because the Habs agreed to the loan. This guarantees him at least one year in Zug.

The Lions wanted to keep him, and the Davos club was also in the running. That said, Zug's financial offer was, as far as we understand, on another level. That made the difference when compared to other Swiss teams, but also to Laval.

Would it have been better to see him continue to develop with the Rocket, or does seeing him in the Swiss league not bother you too much?

In a nutshell

– A nice visor for the Canadiens' prospect.

No cage, visor only. New look for 2026 KHL Best Rookie Alexander Zharovsky. pic.twitter.com/uFXV1qZHEy — KHL (@khl_eng) August 3, 2026

– A major trade for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is trading players in and out. https://t.co/1OHNXsyUhr https://t.co/uRkCUfMtAf — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 3, 2026

– The famous debate.

Rain disrupted Sunday's action at the National Bank Open, where only two matches were played in full https://t.co/Wo30E5hRAb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 3, 2026

– Read this.