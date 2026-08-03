Mariana Mazza and Jakub Dobes, Canada’s Crushing Defeat, and the Connor McDavid Case

Jakub Dobes has been making quite a splash lately.

Whether it's because of expectations for the upcoming season, his appearance at Osheaga, or even his kind gesture toward a child with autism, the goaltender is making headlines.

Welcome to the #1 goalie spot for the Habs.

But recently, he's been making headlines again. And it's because Mariana Mazza, the popular comedian, posted videos following her meeting with the goalie.

Dobes is in town and is taking the opportunity to soak up the tennis atmosphere here. That's where he ran into the comedian, who sang “You're simply Dobes” to him as soon as she saw him.

Had he never heard that joke before? Well!

Mariana Mazza also reposted a video showing her hugging the goalkeeper. It's a beautiful moment, and Dobes must be feeling the wave of love that's been washing over him for months.

Canada Crushed

Normally, Canada is a nation that's supposed to dominate in hockey.

But let's just say that over the weekend, that wasn't necessarily the case. After all, the country's teams lost in two key matches.

First, in the Summer Showcase, the U20s lost 7-2 to the Americans. Then, at the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament, the U18s were routed 6-0 by the Czech Republic.

That's a combined score of 13-2. Is this just a blip, or does it mean something?

Canada's junior ice hockey teams lost by a combined score of 13-2 in two games today… The U20s lost 7-2 to the USA in the World Junior Summer Showcase finale. The U18s lost 6-0 in a friendly against the Czech Republic's U18s ahead of the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament. pic.twitter.com/14VrTNKWaF — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) August 2, 2026

How much will Connor McDavid earn?

We've seen Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, and Macklin Celebrini break the bank. We can expect the same for Adam Fantilli and Cutter Gauthier.

But I'm wondering what Connor McDavid will do.

Of course, we're wondering if he'll sign his next contract in Edmonton or elsewhere, for how many years… and whether he'll have a championship ring on his finger by then. But if he doesn't take the maximum, what will be the “discount” he gives his team?

I have a hard time seeing McJesus signing for a huge payday, but I can't see the Players' Association letting him sign another contract while leaving that much money on the table. I just have a feeling it won't be simple and that he'll end up taking more than he wants.

In a nutshell

– Worth reading.

– Oh, really?

According to my sources, FC Supra is currently trying to bring Yann Toualy back to Quebec. #mercato Toualy is a 25-year-old left winger who has played for Ahuntsic, St-Hubert, and St-Laurent. He currently plays for Pacific FC… which is in last place in the… pic.twitter.com/z8jKJ8y5E8 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 3, 2026

– Stay tuned.