Rumor Corner: Rafael Devers and the Padres

That's it: it's the trade deadline in Major League Baseball. By 6 p.m. tonight, teams will be able to trade players to prepare for the playoffs.

What are the latest rumors to watch?

Rafael Devers and the Padres

It's widely agreed that the position player most likely to leave San Francisco is Luis Arraez.

Keep an eye on the Rays in this regard…

But will the Giants manage to move one of their big contracts? I have my doubts… though you shouldn't underestimate A.J. Preller.

I'm mentioning Preller (president of the Padres) because, according to rumors, the San Diego club is reportedly interested in Rafael Devers.

The #Padres have checked in on #Mets RHP Kodai Senga and have “at least considered” trying to acquire #SFGiants 1B Rafael Devers, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/ZPJr1uAIpq — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) August 3, 2026

Of course, this doesn't mean it's going to happen. Devers' contract (with $211 million still to be paid) is really bad.

That said, one thing the Padres definitely shouldn't do is trade Adrian Morejon for Will Warren. That offer wasn't even on the table.

A team source tells @TheAthletic that the Yankees didn't offer the Padres a trade of Will Warren for Adrian Morejon, despite a report published Sunday. W/ @dennistlin READ: https://t.co/d8uYddVNJz — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 3, 2026

What will the Blue Jays do?

Tommy Nance was traded a few weeks ago, but that wasn't necessarily because the team was looking to sell.

The real trade deadline moves began yesterday, when Jameson Taillon was acquired and Kevin Gausman was sent to Chicago. The two pitchers could even face off as early as Thursday.

But what's next?

The Blue Jays will try to trade players like Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer, and others.

But the team could still make some acquisitions.

For days now, the rumor has been that the Blue Jays (who want to win in 2027) are open to acquiring a pitcher under the club's control for the coming seasons.

#BlueJays have rentals to shop but may do some surprise buying as wellhttps://t.co/s21eYSoNjK pic.twitter.com/4lAmOZhk4Q — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 1, 2026

Will the GM pull it off now that his best asset on the market (Kevin Gausman) has been traded for a… modest price?

We'll see. But I'm not holding my breath, even though the club has financial flexibility.

Will Jarren Duran be traded this winter?

In the “I'll believe it when I see it” category: Jarren Duran is expected to be traded this winter by the Red Sox.

Well.

I don't expect to see him leave today, but he deserves the chance to get a fresh start somewhere else soon.

I wish him a fresh start.

PMLB

The Red Sox just keep winning.

The Red Sox win, 8-4, and sweep the Dodgers in L.A. Now, all eyes are on Craig Breslow.https://t.co/CtUqeBIM9A — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 3, 2026

Another trade by the Mets.

The White Sox are acquiring right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán from the Mets in exchange for Class AA right-handed pitcher Gabe Davis and Class AAA right-handed pitcher Zach Franklin, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2026

Erik Swanson pays tribute to Kevin Gausman.

Kevin Gausman is an all-time teammate! Most people will never understand just how much of an impact that guy had on Toronto's clubhouse. I'll always be rooting for him and his family!! — Erik Swanson (@Erik_Swanson03) August 3, 2026

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