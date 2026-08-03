Rumor Corner: Rafael Devers and the Padres
That's it: it's the trade deadline in Major League Baseball. By 6 p.m. tonight, teams will be able to trade players to prepare for the playoffs.
What are the latest rumors to watch?
Rafael Devers and the Padres
It's widely agreed that the position player most likely to leave San Francisco is Luis Arraez.
Keep an eye on the Rays in this regard…
But will the Giants manage to move one of their big contracts? I have my doubts… though you shouldn't underestimate A.J. Preller.
I'm mentioning Preller (president of the Padres) because, according to rumors, the San Diego club is reportedly interested in Rafael Devers.
Of course, this doesn't mean it's going to happen. Devers' contract (with $211 million still to be paid) is really bad.
That said, one thing the Padres definitely shouldn't do is trade Adrian Morejon for Will Warren. That offer wasn't even on the table.
What will the Blue Jays do?
Tommy Nance was traded a few weeks ago, but that wasn't necessarily because the team was looking to sell.
The real trade deadline moves began yesterday, when Jameson Taillon was acquired and Kevin Gausman was sent to Chicago. The two pitchers could even face off as early as Thursday.
But what's next?
The Blue Jays will try to trade players like Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer, and others.
But the team could still make some acquisitions.
For days now, the rumor has been that the Blue Jays (who want to win in 2027) are open to acquiring a pitcher under the club's control for the coming seasons.
Will the GM pull it off now that his best asset on the market (Kevin Gausman) has been traded for a… modest price?
We'll see. But I'm not holding my breath, even though the club has financial flexibility.
Will Jarren Duran be traded this winter?
In the “I'll believe it when I see it” category: Jarren Duran is expected to be traded this winter by the Red Sox.
Well.
I don't expect to see him leave today, but he deserves the chance to get a fresh start somewhere else soon.
I wish him a fresh start.
- The Red Sox just keep winning.
- Another trade by the Mets.
- Erik Swanson pays tribute to Kevin Gausman.
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