Kevin Gausman Traded to Chicago

It's the end of an era.

The Blue Jays have traded one of the most prolific pitchers of recent years, Kevin Gausman, to the Chicago Cubs.

Tarik Skubal… Freddy Peralta… Kevin Gausman… things are heating up ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.

Outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene are heading to the Blue Jays' organization.

I'm told the return is OF Brett Bateman and INF Ty Southisene. https://t.co/OuYNkHBUum — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 3, 2026

Even though Gausman didn't want to be traded, the Cubs weren't on his no-trade list. He didn't have a say in the matter.

The Blue Jays' performance this season left them with no choice but to throw in the towel and trade the veteran.

Details to follow…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.