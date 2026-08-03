MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Vetoed a Trade | The Price for Mason Miller

Jacob deGrom has blocked a trade

He doesn't want to leave the Rangers.

The Phillies' plan

Bryce Harper is heading to right field.

Don Mattingly said the plan is for Bryce Harper to play right field, Alec Bohm to play first base, and Bryson Stott to play third base. Luis Arraez will be here on Tuesday. Mattingly said the Phillies will have to “ease” Harper into right field, and it's unclear how they will do that. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 3, 2026

The Price for Mason Miller

The Padres were asking the Mariners for Kade Anderson. He may be the best pitcher in the minors right now.

The Mariners inquired about Mason Miller, but the San Diego Padres wanted the Mariners' top prospect pic.twitter.com/namKPqabCo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 3, 2026

The Red Sox Are a Laughingstock

The price paid for Adley Rutschman is crazy.

“This incredible core was mismanaged by the Baltimore Orioles… I don't know what the vision is. It looks like they're becoming the AL East version of the Angels.” Greg Amsinger joins @jccuthbert and @jesserubinoff to discuss the Orioles' future after trading Adley Rutschman. pic.twitter.com/5A6o3AOVrr — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 3, 2026

Casey Mize in San Diego

Big move.

Casey Mize to the Padres — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

Kirby Yates is headed to Pittsburgh.

Kirby Yates to the Pirates, sources tell me and @WillSammon — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2026

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