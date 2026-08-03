MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Vetoed a Trade | The Price for Mason Miller

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Vetoed a Trade | The Price for Mason Miller
Credit: Sportsnet

Jacob deGrom has blocked a trade

He doesn't want to leave the Rangers.

The Phillies' plan

Bryce Harper is heading to right field.

The Price for Mason Miller

The Padres were asking the Mariners for Kade Anderson. He may be the best pitcher in the minors right now.

The Red Sox Are a Laughingstock

The price paid for Adley Rutschman is crazy.

Casey Mize in San Diego

Big move.

Kirby Yates is headed to Pittsburgh.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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