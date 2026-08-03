MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Vetoed a Trade | The Price for Mason Miller
Jacob deGrom has blocked a trade
He doesn't want to leave the Rangers.
The Phillies' plan
Bryce Harper is heading to right field.
The Price for Mason Miller
The Padres were asking the Mariners for Kade Anderson. He may be the best pitcher in the minors right now.
The Red Sox Are a Laughingstock
The price paid for Adley Rutschman is crazy.
Casey Mize in San Diego
Big move.
Kirby Yates is headed to Pittsburgh.
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