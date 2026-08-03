Jeff Hoffman is heading to Minnesota

After trading Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho (and acquiring Jose Soriano and Josh Smith), we wondered if the Blue Jays' day was over. The team had taken care of its most pressing issues, and it wasn't clear whether any other players would be leaving.

But in the end, the team was able to complete another trade… and it involves Jeff Hoffman.

The reliever, who hasn't been a fan favorite in Toronto since the last World Series, has been traded to the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins are acquiring reliever Jeff Hoffman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

In return, the Blue Jays acquired three prospects: Dasan Hill, John Klein, and Dameury Pena.

Hill (left-handed pitcher) is the Twins' seventh-best prospect, while Klein (right-handed pitcher) is ranked 17th.

Dasan Hill, John Klein, and Dameury Pena are the players acquired in return, I'm told. #BlueJays https://t.co/XUfDY8Rdqf — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 3, 2026

More details to come…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.