Jeff Hoffman is heading to Minnesota
After trading Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho (and acquiring Jose Soriano and Josh Smith), we wondered if the Blue Jays' day was over. The team had taken care of its most pressing issues, and it wasn't clear whether any other players would be leaving.
But in the end, the team was able to complete another trade… and it involves Jeff Hoffman.
The reliever, who hasn't been a fan favorite in Toronto since the last World Series, has been traded to the Minnesota Twins.
In return, the Blue Jays acquired three prospects: Dasan Hill, John Klein, and Dameury Pena.
Hill (left-handed pitcher) is the Twins' seventh-best prospect, while Klein (right-handed pitcher) is ranked 17th.
More details to come…
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