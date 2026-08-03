George Lombard Jr. Recalled: The Yankees Want to Make Up for a Rough Day

The Yankees had a particularly uneventful trade deadline. The team missed a great opportunity to solidify its status as a contender for the championship—an opportunity that may not come around again with its current core.

Guys like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole aren't getting any younger… and we know that 2027 is a year fraught with uncertainty. I wrote a long piece about it earlier tonight.

The team has missed the boat yet again. https://t.co/HnsPr7HiVE https://t.co/xfgwDMpI6U — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 4, 2026

And tonight, even though the team was trailing 6-0 against the Cardinals, they found a way to come back and take a 7-6 lead. Luis Garcia Jr., in particular, took advantage of the opportunity to hit his first home run in his new uniform.

Suddenly, there was hope in the Bronx.

Welcome to the Jungle, Luis pic.twitter.com/At2M4XCz0C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2026

But in the end, the bullpen (which hasn't improved today) faltered, and the Yankees lost 13-7. That put an exclamation point on a day to forget…

Except that the Yankees decided to play their last card following today's loss: the team recalled its top prospect, George Lombard Jr.

Brian Cashman refused to include him in a trade, and now here he is, heading to the Bronx… as a “trade-deadline acquisition.”

George Lombard Jr. is being promoted to the Yankees. #yankees #lombard — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) August 4, 2026

And in addition to calling up Lombard Jr., the Yankees have cleared some roster space. To make room for him (and for Heliot Ramos), the club sent Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez back to Triple-A.

Angel Chivilli, who had been pitching well before a dreadful outing, was also sent down to Triple-A tonight. It's likely that another reliever will be called up tomorrow.

Following tonight's game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez, and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2026

Obviously, calling up Lombard Jr. under these circumstances puts a ton of pressure on the kid's shoulders. He's a solid prospect, but he's arriving in the Bronx at a time when the fan base is frustrated at not having received enough reinforcements today and the team has just suffered a heartbreaking loss.

It's quite reminiscent of the Volpe situation, actually. The Yankees had refused to sign several big-name shortstops, noting that the young player was on his way… and that put a tremendous amount of pressure on his shoulders.

We'll see if Lombard Jr. can handle that pressure. There's a lack of offense in the Bronx with several big hitters out, and he's been called up to help in that area.

Good luck, kid. And no pressure, above all.

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