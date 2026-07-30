VIDEO: L.J. Mooney scores a goal at the U.S. summer camp

For the past few days, the top junior-age players have been participating in the summer showcase leading up to the World Junior Championship. There are quite a few Quebecers there representing ÉCJ… but the CH prospects are few and far between.

After all, the team's top prospects who are still of junior age are Russian… and Russia won't be participating in the tournament this holiday season.

That said, there is still one Canadiens prospect making waves: L.J. Mooney. The forward, selected 113th overall in the 2025 draft, is likely to play a key role on Team USA this winter.

And today, Mooney (who was playing on his team's top line) and the U.S. faced Sweden. And the small forward scored on the occasion.

He was in the right place at the right time… and beat the Swedish goaltender to open the scoring.

This one counts. LJ Mooney in tight makes it 1-0. #WJSS pic.twitter.com/YiJc5ssuLn — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 30, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that the United States ultimately lost the game 5-2. Obviously, you have to take the results of a game like this with a grain of salt, but it's still worth mentioning.

It's certainly good news, though, to see Mooney—who played in last year's tournament (scoring three points in five games)—shine in a key role. We can expect him to be a leader for the U.S. in the next tournament, and he's likely to shoulder significant offensive responsibilities.

We know that despite his small stature, he's extremely talented… and he's got some grit to his game. If he can rise to the occasion, it could solidify his status as a very promising prospect in the Habs' system.

We'll see if he's able to maintain that role… but today's goal certainly won't hurt his chances, let's be clear.

In a Nutshell

– I like that!

Habs captain Nick Suzuki working on his shot pic.twitter.com/KtIZ4oEMCS — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 30, 2026

– Well done.

Mathieu Dandenault stopped by to visit the kids at the Canadiens camp at Place Bell! Mathieu Dandenault stopped by to visit the kids at the Canadiens' camp at Place Bell!#GoHabsGo | @AnciensCHC pic.twitter.com/kPxsB5SmFO — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 30, 2026

– NFL signing.