ECJ 2018: The Swedish team that signed Cal Foote reflects on its decision

It has now been a year since the legal saga surrounding the 2018 ECJ came to an end. As a reminder, five members of the team (Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote) were all charged in connection with a sexual assault case.

They were ultimately all found “not guilty.”

As a result, several of them have since resumed their careers. Hart, in particular, led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final, while Dube and Foote played in the AHL. But two days ago, it was reported that Foote had reached an agreement with Färjestad BK, a team in Sweden.

However, today it was revealed that the deal has fallen through: Färjestad BK has decided to reverse its decision, and Foote will not be playing there next year.

In a statement, the club explained that the reaction to the signing was a factor that led to this decision.

Two days after signing Cal Foote, the Swedish team Färjestad BK has backed out of the agreement. The club says it heard concerns, disappointment, and questions about the signing. Foote was acquitted of sexual assault charges last summer stemming from the 2018 Canadian World Junior tryhttps://t.co/PqLbJdv2O1 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 30, 2026

It's important to note that following the announcement, many people challenged the team's decision. Fans, partners, and employees of the organization were unhappy, and this clearly led the team to back down.

And when you read the comments under Färjestad BK's post, you can see just how intense the public pressure was in Sweden.

It's worth noting that one of the players involved in the legal saga, Michael McLeod, has been able to resume his career overseas; he's been playing in the KHL for the past two years. It seems that over there, the issue is perhaps less sensitive than it is in Sweden.

We'll see if Foote considers that option… but what we do know is that he won't be playing for Färjestad BK next year.

In a Nutshell

– Hey, guys.

Mitch Marner reunited with some of his former Leafs teammates this summer! pic.twitter.com/utqh1NAc4S — BarDown (@BarDown) July 30, 2026

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta: Regarding the Islanders' front office: I do wonder about some of the other guys there—I believe Chris Lamoriello and Steve Pellegrini…have entered the final year of their contracts, so what does that mean for them? – The Sheet (7/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 30, 2026

– Oh, really?

Félix Auger-Aliassime without a coach until the end of the US Open https://t.co/euY5FoHQVX — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 30, 2026

– Will you be tuning in?

First images from the biographical drama chronicling the early career of the former F1 driver https://t.co/impN6rDQj9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2026

– Nice!