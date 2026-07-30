Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 18

Here we are—the trade deadline is just around the corner! Major League Baseball teams must now decide whether their rosters allow them to be buyers or if it's better to look toward the future.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)

3 – Atlanta Braves (3)

4 – Tampa Bay Rays (6)

5 – New York Yankees (4)

6 – Chicago Cubs (5)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)

8 – Chicago White Sox (8)

9 – Boston Red Sox (9)

10 – Arizona Diamondbacks (16)

11 – Pittsburgh Pirates (11)

12 – Texas Rangers (15)

13 – Cleveland Guardians (12)

14 – St. Louis Cardinals (13)

15 – Washington Nationals (17)

16 – Seattle Mariners (14)

17 – Miami Marlins (10)

18 – San Diego Padres (19)

19 – Houston Astros (22)

20 – Detroit Tigers (18)

We know the identities of a few teams in the running. https://t.co/NV9ulrw3L3 https://t.co/quqkf9ZLMq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 28, 2026

21 – Minnesota Twins (20)

22 – Baltimore Orioles (21)

23 – Toronto Blue Jays (23)

24 – Cincinnati Reds (24)

25 – New York Mets (25)

26 – San Francisco Giants (26)

27 – Sacramento Athletics (27)

28 – Kansas City Royals (30)

29 – Colorado Rockies (28)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.